The Los Angeles Rams now have a little more clarity regarding the injury status of one of their key starters placed on injury reserve earlier in the week.

Center Steve Avila, a second-year offensive lineman out of TCU who was selected in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, had a procedure done to his knee to help aide his sprained MCL, NFL Media reported on Friday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that the procedure was planned to help "accelerate healing" for his starting center's sprained MCL, per The Athletic. McVay said earlier in the week that the 24-year-old attempted to reenter Week 1 at the Detroit Lions in the third quarter but that coaches and the medical staff had to keep him on the sideline. Avila played every single offensive snap as a rookie last season.

Rookie sixth round pick Beaux Limmer out of Arkansas will now be tasked with filling in for Avila in the meantime.