Rams vs. Cardinals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Saturday night game

We're live with the last of three Saturday football games, as the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 17 NFC West showdown.

L.A. has a chance to clinch the division title this week, and can move one step closer to doing so by coming away with a win. The Rams have won four in a row after dropping to 5-6, pulling ahead of the Cardinals, Seahawks and 49ers in the process. If they defeat Arizona and win or tie against Seattle next week, they'll win the NFC West and host a first-round playoff game.

Arizona has seen its season go off the rails of late, losing four of five games after entering its bye week with a 6-4 record. The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention last week, but have a chance to throw a wrench in the Rams' plans by pulling off an upset on Saturday night.

Can the Rams further solidify their standing in the NFC playoff picture, or will the Cardinals play spoiler? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Rams vs. Cardinals where to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 28 | Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Channel: NFL Network | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Betting odds: Rams -6.5, O/U 48 (via Caesars Sportsbook)