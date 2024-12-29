Rams vs. Cardinals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Saturday night game

We're live with the last of three Saturday football games, as the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 17 NFC West showdown.

L.A. has a chance to clinch the division title this week, and can move one step closer to doing so by coming away with a win. The Rams have won four in a row after dropping to 5-6, pulling ahead of the Cardinals, Seahawks and 49ers in the process. If they defeat Arizona and win or tie against Seattle next week, they'll win the NFC West and host a first-round playoff game.

Arizona has seen its season go off the rails of late, losing four of five games after entering its bye week with a 6-4 record. The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention last week, but have a chance to throw a wrench in the Rams' plans by pulling off an upset on Saturday night.

Can the Rams further solidify their standing in the NFC playoff picture, or will the Cardinals play spoiler? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Kyren Williams gets in the end zone

Kyren gets the scoring started by plunging in from the 1-yard line. It's a 9-play, 60-yard scoring drive, highlighted by several really nice plays from Stafford and capped off by Williams' 16th touchdown of the season.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 2:20 AM
Stafford scramble!

Matthew Stafford NEVER scrambles. I believe he had one scramble all season coming into this game. He just picked up a huge first down with his legs right there, giving the Rams an opportunity to score.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 2:18 AM
Conner questionable

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 2:17 AM
And he just did it again, this time to Nacua. Sheeeeesh. 

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 2:16 AM
Stafford rips it

Well, that throw looked much more like the Matthew Stafford we've seen throughout his career. Outrageous throw under pressure on the deep corner route to Cooper Kupp. Got clobbered as he let it go.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 2:15 AM
James Conner is now being looked at by trainers on the sideline. He was questionable coming into this game after being limited all week.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 2:10 AM
Trey McBride is a baller

All we hear about McBride lately is about how he hasn't scored a receiving touchdown yet this year. But the dude is just an awesome player, as he showed on that catch over the middle. Unfortunately, it's coming back due to an illegal man downfield penalty.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 2:09 AM
The Rams are averaging 2.8 yards per play. This is some truly gross offense.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 2:01 AM
Rams defense steps up

Just when it looked like we might get some points, instead we will not. Arizona drove deep into Rams territory but rookie DL Jared Verse stuffed James Conner on fourth-and-1 to get the ball back for L.A.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 1:57 AM
Harrison making an impact

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s best game of the season came back in Week 2 against these same Rams. He had 2 touchdowns in the first quarter, after which the Cardinals were blowing the Rams out and basically ran the ball the rest of the day. He has 2 catches for 41 yards so far.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 1:55 AM
We've now opened the game with five consecutive punts. Maybe we will see some points soon.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 1:45 AM
Kyler runs out of time

Kyler Murray tried to get into his improvisation mode on third-and-long, but there was nowhere for him to go with several Rams defenders awaiting him in the backfield. Making matters worse, he tripped over his feet and took an 18-yard sack. Yikes.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 1:39 AM
MHJ makes a play

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been almost exclusively asked to make contested catches this season, and has generally struggled to do so. But he just made a fantastic grab to get the Cardinals out of the shadow of their own end zone. Nice job of getting the ball on his back shoulder.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 1:35 AM
Nothing going on offense

Very strange start for Stafford. He missed on back-to-back throws on first and second down to open L.A.'s second drive. Inaccurate on first and then not on the same page as the receiver on second. Rams punted again after that.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 1:30 AM
Cards catch a break, but still punt

Arizona got lucky that the officials ruled Trey McBride's forward progress had been stopped before he fumbled inside the 10-yard line. Kyler Murray converted a third-down opportunity after that play but the Cards couldn't muster much else, so it's back to the Rams.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 1:22 AM
Rams stall on their opening drive

An uncharacteristically inaccurate throw from Matthew Stafford on third-and-5 cut L.A.'s drive short. After a nice gain by Puka Nacua on first down, the Rams went nowhere and then punted.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 1:14 AM
The Rams and Cardinals are certainly following quite an ... interesting game. Let's see what they've got in store for us tonight.

Jared Dubin
December 29, 2024, 12:58 AM
Rams inactives

No surprises here for L.A.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2024, 11:46 PM
Cardinals inactives

No Trey Benson after he was listed as questionable but James Conner is playing.

Jared Dubin
December 28, 2024, 11:41 PM
