The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2025 NFL playoffs with the most wins of any Wild Card team in NFL history. They'll face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football to close out the Wild Card Weekend schedule. Minnesota lost to Los Angeles in Week 8 of the regular season, as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson caught two of those touchdowns, but he is a +320 longshot (risk $100 to win $320) to score in the NFL anytime touchdown odds. Should you include Robinson in your Vikings vs. Rams anytime touchdown scorer bets?

Robinson has not scored a touchdown since Dec. 1, while teammates Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have not scored in their last three games. Rams running back Kyren Williams has the shortest Rams vs. Vikings anytime TD odds (-130), followed by Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (-110). Before making any NFL touchdown prop bets for Vikings vs. Rams, you'll want to see the Monday Night Football projections from the model at SportsLine.

One Vikings vs. Rams anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (+150) to score in its Monday Night Football anytime touchdown picks. Addison has quietly sat behind Jefferson at the top of the Minnesota wide receiver depth chart this season, catching 63 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He also scored one rushing touchdown to put him in a tie with Jefferson for total touchdowns this season, yet the odds for this game show a large discrepancy between the two wideouts.

Addison has scored five touchdowns in his last five games, including scores against the Seahawks and Packers at the end of December. He has been consistently undervalued this season, and the model believes that is the case again on Monday night. His implied odds to score are 40% but the model predicts that he scores in well over 50% of simulations. See more Monday Night Football TD props here.

