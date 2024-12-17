Last week, NFL legend Randy Moss announced that he was receiving treatment for cancer that was found in his bile duct between his pancreas and liver. The NFL world has since rallied around one of the greatest wide receivers of all-time as he attempts to "Moss" this terrible disease.

During the Minnesota Vikings' Monday night matchup against the Chicago Bears, Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson shouted Moss out after scoring the first touchdown of the game.

"We love you Randy!" Moss shouted towards the cameras.

The Vikings also honored Moss before the game, as former teammates Jake Reed and Cris Carter took the field behind Minnesota's team captains holding up an 84 jersey. They stood at midfield while the coin toss was conducted.

In his public announcement, Moss said he had a Whipple Procedure that lasted roughly six hours. He will now undergo chemotherapy and radiation.

"It was a trying week, some trying times," Moss said. "So once again, I thank you all. ... I felt all the prayers coming through there. Man, I really did, all the prayer warriors coming through there at the time. You know, I was looking at my social media while I was in the hospital. Didn't have much to look at other than TV and my cellphone. Didn't do a lot of tweeting, but you prayer warriors, all my teammates, you know, I just don't want to name no names, but I saw everything you guys tweeted at me, all the prayers, the well wishes. I really felt that. My family felt that."