The Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker is one of the NFL's top kickers. He plays like it. He's paid like it. He even acts like it, warming up on the opposing Kansas City Chiefs' side of the field before the 2024 season opener. But Tucker hasn't been automatic with his long kicks of the new year, missing a 56-yard field goal try against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to continue a troubling trend.

His miss comes a week after he also missed a 53-yard try in the Ravens' Week 1 loss.

To be fair, 50-yard field goals aren't gimmes. Tucker, however, has proven to be a different breed. His 90.2% all-time conversion rate on field goals ranked atop the NFL leaderboard coming into the 2024 season, well ahead of even legends like Adam Vinatieri and Morten Anderson.

Sunday's miss isn't the first time Tucker has struggled to connect from beyond 50 yards in recent years. After hitting 71.3% of 50-plus-yard field goals between 2012 and 2022, the seven-time Pro Bowler has gone just 1 of 7 on his last seven attempts from that distance, including all of last season.

The 34-year-old is still widely considered one of the best special teamers in the game, seeking his sixth All-Pro honor this year.