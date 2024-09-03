In a rematch of last January's AFC Championship Game, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. The Chiefs (11-6), the champions of the AFC West for the eighth year in a row, won the AFC title game 17-10 to advance to the Super Bowl. Kansas City defeated San Francisco, 25-22 in overtime, to earn its third Super Bowl title in five years, and second in a row. The Ravens (13-4), who won the AFC North and were the top seed in the conference, have made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Ravens picks or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls.

Now, Tierney has zoned in on Ravens vs. Chiefs. Here are the NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -3

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 46 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Chiefs -152, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have covered the third-quarter spread in 14 of their last 19 games (+9.15 units)

KC: Chiefs have hit the first-half game total over in their last four home games (+4.00 units)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Second-year veteran wide receiver Rashee Rice will try to build on a solid first year that saw him lead Kansas City receivers with 79 catches for 938 yards (11.9 average) and seven touchdowns. Only tight end Travis Kelce had more receptions with 93. Rice registered 10 explosive plays in 2023, including a long of 67 yards. He also converted 44 first downs and had 654 yards after catch.

Another young player looking to contribute is running back Isiah Pacheco, who is entering his third year. In 14 games played in 2023, Pacheco carried 205 times for 935 yards (4.6 average) and seven touchdowns. He had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 48 yards. He also caught 44 passes for 244 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns.

Why the Ravens can cover

Defense continues to be a strength for Baltimore, which had the fourth-best defensive unit in the AFC in 2023. The Ravens are led by defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who led the team with 13 sacks for 90 yards. He also registered 56 tackles, including 38 solo, with two forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. Entering his fifth season, Madubuike has played in 59 career games, making 153 tackles, including 98 solo, with 29 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks. He also had five pass breakups.

Leading the team in tackles in 2023 was former first round pick Roquan Smith. Smith, who was drafted with the eighth pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, played in 16 games for the Ravens last season, registering 158 tackles, including 84 solo, and five tackles for loss. He also registered 1.5 sacks with one forced fumble and eight pass breakups. In 94 career games, he has 850 tackles, including 534 solo, with 59 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and 31 pass breakups.

How to make Ravens vs. Chiefs picks

