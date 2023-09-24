Ravens vs. Colts: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

The Baltimore Ravens will look to defend their home field on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Sunday, the Ravens had just enough and edged the Bengals out 27-24.

QB Lamar Jackson looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson wound up with a passer rating of 112.8.

Meanwhile, the Colts beat the Texans 31-20 on Sunday. With that win, Indianapolis brought their scoring average up to 26 points per game.

Looking ahead, the Ravens are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They finished last season with an 8-9 record against the spread.

Baltimore ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 8-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $867.68. On the other hand, the Colts were 3-7 as the underdog last season.