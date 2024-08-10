Jake Elliott set to kick a 50-yard FG for the win in the final minute. 21 seconds to go
Ravens vs. Eagles takeaways: Wild ending in Baltimore as Philadelphia gets huge break in victory
Philadelphia and Baltimore opened up their preseason schedule
BALTIMORE -- The final score didn't matter, but the Philadelphia Eagles' 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens was one of the wildest endings in a preseason game.
Jake Elliott did have a chance to win it on a 50-yard kick, but hit the right upright with 16 seconds left to keep the game tied. On the next play, Patrick Johnson was credited with a strip-sack fumble to get the Eagles the ball back and set Elliott up with a second opportunity at victory.
Elliott hit a 49-yard field goal for the win, this after missing a field goal and an extra point in the contest.
Will Shipley caught a touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to score the lone touchdown in the first half, pacing a strong opening half for the rookies. Shipley had seven carries for 23 yards on a 15-play drive, capping off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
For the Ravens, Nate Wiggins had three pass breakups on the first series of the night. The Ravens tied the game in the fourth quarter on a Devin Leary quarterback sneak for a touchdown with 5:46 left. Justin Tucker had two field goals (46, 21). Baltimore didn't do much on offense in the opener, running just 47 plays and going 2 of 12 on third down.
Lamar Jackson nor Jalen Hurts started at quarterback. The Eagles played first team players on defense (minus Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Josh Sweat) while the Ravens rested a majority of their starters.
Here are takeaways from Friday's preseason opener, and an evaluation of the Eagles' rookies:
John Harbaugh's head-scratching moves
In a preseason game, Harbaugh didn't want to take a bold move on two occasions. Josh Johnson scrambled for two yards on a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, setting up a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line in the second quarter of a 6-3 game. Harbaugh decided to send out Justin Tucker for a 21-yard field goal to tie the game 6-6. No gamble for Harbaugh in a preseason game.
When the Ravens scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter, Harbaugh sent Tucker out to tie it at 13-13 with 5:46 left instead of going for two and the win. Then Harbaugh had fourth-string quarterback Emory Jones drop back with 10 seconds left in a tie game, only for Patrick Jonson to strip-sack him and create a giveaway. There was 10 seconds left in a game where running out the clock may have been a preferred move.
Interesting choices by Harbaugh in an exhibition game.
Son of the father
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a strong debut for the Eagles, seeing his first action with the second team at linebacker. Trotter Jr. was credited with the Eagles' first sack, this coming after an impressive special teams tackle on a punt return. Trotter Jr. had four tackles in the second quarter, picking up from a strong training camp.
Eagles draft picks shine
In addition to Trotter, this was a good night for Eagles draft picks. First-round rookie Quinyon Mitchell had a pass breakup on third down on the first series, breaking up a Josh Johnson pass to Malik Cunningham. Jalyx Hunt showed his athleticism on multiple plays, having two tackles and catching Johnson on a scramble outside the pocket.
Shipley scored a receiving touchdown, having seven carries for 23 yards and one catch for seven yards on a 15-play drive for the lone touchdown when the first and second team was in. Impressive debut for the Eagles' rookies.
Ravens new look offensive line
The Ravens started three new offensive linemen in Friday's game after the offseason departures of John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, and Morgan Moses. The new starters at guard were Andrew Vorhees (left guard), Ben Cleveland (right guard), and Roger Rosengarten (right tackle).
Baltimore didn't commit to playing all the starters up front this preseason, so it's hard to get a glance how the new look offensive line fared. All three players seemed to hold their own, as the Eagles didn't get a sack until the second quarter.
Eagles try 'Tush Push'
The Eagles went for the "Tush Push" on a fourth-and-1 at their own 34-yard line in the second quarter. What made this interesting was there was no Jalen Hurts, Landon Dickerson, or Jordan Mailata to run the play.
Kenny Pickett seemed to forget to lean to his left behind left tackle Fred Johnson and left guard Trevor Keegan, getting the late "push" for the first down. The Eagles converted, but had to punt later in the drive (the culprit being a Tyler Steen hold).
The Eagles tried a "Tush Push" again with 2:45 remaining in a 13-13 game. Tanner McKee got the first down, getting the second leverage from the Eagles' own 48-yard line. The Eagles were 2-for-2 on the "Tush Push," without their horses carrying the buggy.
Scary signs
Nakobe Dean and Kelee Ringo were playing in the second half of the first preseason game. That's not a good sign for their chances to start in Philadelphia, as Isaiah Rodgers is the clear frontrunner to be the CB2 opposite Darius Slay. Ringo actually started this game in place of Darius Slay (rest).
Dean was with Trotter on the second team, playing into the third quarter. Zack Baun and Devin White are the clear starters at linebacker right now, as Dean has had trouble getting on the field with the first team. Playing into the second half in the first preseason game isn't good for players trying to be on the first team.
James Bradberry also played in the second half at safety. Matt Hennessy was playing in the fourth quarter at guard. Another telltale sign of where they stand on the depth chart.
The Eagles are 2-for-2 on the "Tush Push."
No Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, or Jason Kelce either.
Been a slow second half (typical with the third team in). Ravens knocking on the door to score.
Somehow, Kenny Pickett threw a high pass to Johnny Wilson. Pickett's been fine. Not good. Not bad.
13-for-21 for 90 yards with a TD (87.4 rating)
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has a special teams tackle and a sack in the first half. The Eagles rookies are doing well today.
Will Shipley -- TD (7 carries, 23 yards)
Quinyon Mitchell -- PBU
Nakobe Dean blitzes and gets home. Taken away with a Nolan Smith hold.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with the special teams tackle on Damarion Williams.
Nakobe Dean was there but Trotter finished the play
Tyler Steen really looks like he's playing through an ankle injury. Second-team RG battling with Mekhi Becton for the starting job.
Two tackles by Jalyx Hunt on that drive.
His closing speed on that Josh Johnson run was impressive. Might have prevented a TD.
6-6 with 10:30 left in 2Q
No Nakobe Dean yet for the Eagles. Not a good sign for his chances to start.
Will Shipley scores his first TD in the NFL.
Rollout by Kenny Pickett, Shipley was wide open for the score. Capped a 15-play drive.
7 carries, 23 yards -- 1 catch for 7 yards and TD.
Eagles up 6-3. Jake Elliott missed extra point.
Nate Wiggins had 3 PBU on the first series.
John Ross beat him on a 9-yard out.
Quinyon Mitchell with a PBU on a Josh Johnson pass to Malik Cunningham on 3rd down. Probably should have been an INT. Nice play by the rookie in the slot. Ravens up 3-0 after Justin Tucker 44-yard FG
All the defensive starters minus C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Josh Sweat are on this first series.
Avonte Maddox at safety. Nolan Smith on EDGE.
Takeaway from the first series.
Nate Wiggins is pretty good. He had 3 PBUs on that drive.
PBU on John Ross, Johnny Wilson, and Joseph Ngata
Mekhi Becton is the only first-team player for the Eagles to play on the first series. Becton is also learning RG.
Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Darius Slay, Saquon Barkley, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens and Brandon Graham are on sidelines. They are not dressed for the Eagles.
Josh Johnson announced as the starting QB for the Ravens tonight.
Darius Slay isn't dressed either. A few defensive starters appear to be playing tonight.
Brandon Graham is not dressed tonight. Eagles are taking the field now.
Good evening everyone from M&T Bank Stadium as the Eagles and Ravens set to kick off the preseason. Don't expect the Ravens to play Lamar Jackson tonight, as he's missed the last two preseasons. A peek at who's playing tonight.
