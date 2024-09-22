Saints vs. Eagles live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch Week 3 game
New Orleans looks to remain unbeaten
If there's any team the Philadelphia Eagles will have a difficult time rebounding from after Monday's heartbreaking loss, its the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia heads to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday to face a New Orleans offense that is one of the best in NFL history after two games.
The Saints have scored on 16 of 21 drives this season, the highest rate (76.2%) by any team through two games dating back to 2000. They have scored on Derek Carr's first 15 drives this season -- the longest streak by any quarterback to begin a season since at least 1978. The Saints have 44+ points in three straight games dating back to last season and have 91 points through two games, tied for the fourth-most through two games in NFL history.
The Eagles defense has picked up where it let off last season, allowing a league worst 6.4 yards per carry and ranking 28th in sack percentage at 4.5%. The offense will be without A.J. Brown (hamstring) for the second straight week and Jalen Hurts has 24 giveaways in his last 19 games -- tied for the most in the NFL.
Philadelphia is looking to avenge its fourth blown lead in the final two minutes of a game in order to get to 2-1, while New Orleans is seeking to continue its high-flying start and prove its one of the top teams in the NFC. For all the updates from this showdown in the SuperDome, stay pinned to the live blog below!
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz SuperDome (New Orleans)
TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Odds: Saints -2.5, O/U 49.5
