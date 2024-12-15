A pair of teams jockeying for seeding in the NFC playoff bracket will meet on Sunday Night Football when the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) host the Green Bay Packers (9-4). Seattle is riding a four-game winning streak and sits atop the NFC West standings after cruising to a 30-18 win over Arizona last week. Running back Zach Charbonnet racked up a career-high 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns after teammate Kenneth Walker III was sidelined due to a calf injury. Walker is listed as doubtful to play this week, so Charbonnet could get another heavy workload on Sunday.

Charbonnet's rushing yards over/under is 60.5 in the Packers vs. Seahawks player props, a number he only surpassed once prior to last week's game. Which side of the Week 15 NFL props should you target with your SNF prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Seahawks vs. Packers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 2,131 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks at their best sports betting app and betting sites was way up.

For Seahawks vs. Packers NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Packers vs. Seahawks prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Seattle vs. Green Bay here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Seahawks vs. Packers

After analyzing Packers vs. Seahawks props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Packers quarterback Jordan Love goes Under 31.5 pass attempts (-130 on DraftKings). Green Bay has turned into a run-heavy offense in recent weeks, with running back Josh Jacobs racking up at least 18 carries in four straight games. This has led to lower volume for Love, who has attempted 28 passes or fewer during each game of that stretch.

Love has only surpassed 23 passes in one of those games and finished 12-of-20 against Detroit in a shootout last week. The Packers are sticking with their rushing attack regardless of the game flow, and that is unlikely to change against a Seattle defense that ranks 10th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (212.5). The AI PickBot has Love finishing with just 25.2 pass attempts on Sunday night, making the Under a 4-star prop. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Seattle vs. Green Bay

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has seven other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Packers vs. Seahawks prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Seahawks vs. Packers prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Packers vs. Seahawks props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 2,131 top-rated picks since the start of last season.