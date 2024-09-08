Justin Fields wasn't trying to play like a former first-round pick on Sunday, his first start with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He wasn't trying to disprove old narratives that stem from his trying three years in Chicago. Heck, Fields probably wasn't even worried about further strengthening his case to be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback over Russell Wilson, who missed the Week 1 game with a calf injury.

Instead of worrying about those things, Fields instead focused on doing his part in leading the Steelers to an 18-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Fields accomplished that, and in doing so showed why he could be the future of the Steelers' quarterback position.

"It feels great to start the season 1-0," Fields told Fox Sports' Pam Oliver after the game. "Of course, we've got some things to work on, but proud of the whole team coming out and executing. ... Just everybody all around. We've got things to clean up; we want to score more touchdowns. But overall, I'm happy with the dub."

Fields did what was required. He was largely accurate (17 of 23), moved the chains, helped the Steelers dictate momentum and engineered six drives that ended with Chris Boswell field goals. Just as important, Fields did not turn the ball over and did not put his defense in any terribly bad spots.

"The biggest thing is I've been here before," Fields said. "I've started a lot of games. I know how good our defense is. I know how good our team overall is. Just making smart decisions and letting my teammates work for me."

Still, Fields was not merely a game manager. He made several plays with his legs, including a 12-yard jaunt on third down on Pittsburgh's opening drive that set up Boswell's first field goal. He went downfield several times to George Pickens on completions that set up six more points from Boswell. More than anything, big plays like those was the biggest thing missing from the Steelers' offense in the post Ben Roethlisberger era.

"Really appreciative of his efforts and his play. Certainly," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Fields' performance. "I'm glad I've got two capable quarterbacks, as I've mentioned before."

Fields also showed impressive poise that was surely a byproduct of his years of playing in big games at Ohio State and later in Chicago. Even when things didn't go his or the Steelers way (like when he was stuffed on an unsuccessful sneak on fourth down late in the game), Fields and the offense never lost their way. They stayed the course and stuck to the game plan, and the result was a gritty win over a team many expect to compete for a division title.

"Justin, as I've gotten to know him, he is a real Steady Eddie," Tomlin said. "He's not overly talkative, but he's got steady, strong demeanor. Just being in stadium with him, some of the things I've seen through team development were confirmed.

"It's just good to be able to communicate with a guy that, when things get thick, you see the clear eyes, here's there, he's solid as a rock, and I think his play -- and thus our play -- is kind of reflective of that."

No, the Steelers can't expect to win like they did on Sunday on a weekly basis. They'll eventually need more than 155 yards from their starting quarterback. The Steelers will also need to find a way to get in the end zone after failing to do so on Sunday. Maybe Wilson can help Pittsburgh do those things whenever he is cleared to return to the field.

What Wilson looks like as the Steelers' regular-season starter remains to be seen. What Sunday showed, though, is that Fields is capable of leading Pittsburgh to victory in 2024 and perhaps beyond that, too.

"God definitely led me to Pittsburgh," Fields said. "I'm a big believer that everybody happens for a reason. I'm definitely blessed to be a Pittsburgh Steeler."