Alex Highsmith appeared to suffer a serious injury when he went down during this past Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders. Highsmith tossed his helmet to the ground as he was treated to by the Steelers' medical staff after suffering a non-contact injury.

Pittsburgh fans received good news on Tuesday, though, when Highsmith's father revealed on social media that the Steelers' starting outside linebacker will possibly be out 2-3 weeks after suffering a low ankle sprain.

Highsmith sustained the injury while in pursuit of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels late in the second half of Sunday's 28-27 win. He was replaced in the lineup by veteran Preston Smith, who was making his Steelers debut after being traded from Green Bay prior to Tuesday's deadline.

Pittsburgh will get more help at outside linebacker this week, as backup Nick Herbig is expected to be available for Sunday's game after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury. Herbig had recorded 2.5 sacks in his previous three games prior to getting injured. Herbig made two starts earlier this year with Highsmith out due to injury.

Given Highsmith's new injury, Herbig's return and the recent acquisition of Smith are massive benefits for the Steelers, who are hoping to stay in first place in the AFC North by defeating the Ravens on Sunday. Pittsburgh (7-2) is currently a half-game up on Baltimore (7-3) in the division standings.

Sunday will be Pittsburgh's first game this year against a divisional foe. The Steelers have largely had the Ravens' number since defeating them on Christmas Day, 2016. Including that game, Pittsburgh has won 11 of its last 15 games against its chief division rival. They're 3-1 in games Lamar Jackson has started, as the two-time league MVP has not defeated the Steelers since October of 2019.