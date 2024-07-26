LATROBE, Pa. -- Russell Wilson's first Steelers training camp practice was the storyline entering Thursday morning. But, to the surprise of just about everyone, Wilson spent practice as an observer due to a calf injury that Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has labeled as day to day.

Wilson again missed practice on Friday, as the 13-year veteran continues to work through the injury. Wilson's misfortune, however, has given backup quarterback Justin Fields an opportunity to work with Pittsburgh's first-team offense.

Fields, who like Wilson was acquired by the Steelers this offseason, showed some of the promise that made him a first round pick of the Bears back in 2021. Among Fields' highlights Thursday was a nifty completion to Jaylen Warren after eluding several defenders, a deep completion down the far sideline to Van Jefferson and a completion over the middle that George Pickens took to the house.

While he didn't practice, Wilson did get in some work with some Pittsburgh's receivers afterward, including rookie Roman Wilson and third-year veteran Calvin Austin III.

"Obviously, somebody my age, you've seen him in the Super Bowl and has been the quarterback for some legendary teams," Austin told CBS Sports following practice when asked about Wilson. "It's almost surreal at first. ... Russ doesn't wanna do anything but to help the team and for our personal growth, too. He's been to the top, won a Super Bowl. He's pushing you to be a better person and player."

While Wilson is the clear-cut starter, his recent calf injury, along with Fields' performance on Thursday, has only reinforced the opinion of some that the Steelers' quarterback job is a done deal. That should make things interesting as Pittsburgh continues to go through training camp.