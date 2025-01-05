Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Saturday's game

PITTSBURGH -- The ball has been kicked in Week 18 in Steel City, where the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to keep their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals out of the playoffs. Joe Burrow and Co. have been one of the NFL's most explosive offenses as of late, touting an 8-8 record going into their regular-season finale thanks to four straight wins, but before needing help from two other clubs on Sunday, they'll need to best Pittsburgh, which has dropped three in a row, in Saturday night's divisional rematch in order to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.

With the Ravens defeating the Browns, the best the Steelers can do is the AFC's fifth seed, which they can earn with a win tonight. The Bengals need to win tonight and have losses by the Dolphins and the Broncos on Sunday. Cincinnati lost in Pittsburgh last year, but it's won its past two games in the Steel City with Burrow under center. Burrow threw four touchdowns the last time he played in Pittsburgh back in 2022.

No matter how this one shakes out, it's sure to be must-see material.

Steelers vs. Bengals

