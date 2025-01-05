Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Saturday's game

Pittsburgh looks to keep Cincinnati out of the playoffs while gaining some momentum

PITTSBURGH -- The ball has been kicked in Week 18 in Steel City, where the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to keep their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals out of the playoffs. Joe Burrow and Co. have been one of the NFL's most explosive offenses as of late, touting an 8-8 record going into their regular-season finale thanks to four straight wins, but before needing help from two other clubs on Sunday, they'll need to best Pittsburgh, which has dropped three in a row, in Saturday night's divisional rematch in order to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.

With the Ravens defeating the Browns, the best the Steelers can do is the AFC's fifth seed, which they can earn with a win tonight. The Bengals need to win tonight and have losses by the Dolphins and the Broncos on Sunday. Cincinnati lost in Pittsburgh last year, but it's won its past two games in the Steel City with Burrow under center. Burrow threw four touchdowns the last time he played in Pittsburgh back in 2022. 

No matter how this one shakes out, it's sure to be must-see material.

Steelers vs. Bengals where to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium
TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bengals -2.5, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)

Steelers punt on third drive 

A nice PBU by Bengals rookie Josh Newton on third down forced a Steelers punt. Steelers have gone oddly conservative with a heavy dose of runs. Pittsburgh needed to run more after the last three games, and the weather might be playing a factor. But it's conservative and honestly predictable. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 2:01 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 9:01 pm EST
 
Heyward halts Bengals on fourth down

Cincy gets into Pittsburgh territory quickly, but on fourth-and-1 from the 37, Joe Burrow's pass to Mike Gesicki gets deflected by Cameron Heyward, and the Bengals turn it over on downs. Burrow also had Khalil Herbert coming open out of the backfield, but he went with the telegraphed read. The Bengals end up holding the ball for 3:21, but they advance just 19 total yards on six plays. It's still 10-7, Cincinnati, but the Bengals' offensive hiccups to close their last few series could come back to bite them.

 
Harris pulls Steelers within three 

Harris scores his 6th rushing TD in his last five games vs. the Bengals. The Steelers parlay Williams' big catch into a score. Steelers leaned on their running game on that drive and also received a favorable penalty against Cam Taylor-Britt that helped set up Harris' TD. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:49 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:49 pm EST
 
Steelers end quarter with deep completion 

Pittsburgh's offense was stagnant before Wilson launched a 26-yard completion to Mike Williams as the first quarter ended. Play occurred on a third-and-11 play as the Steelers are in Bengals territory for the first time. 

Williams has supposedly been making plays like that in practice, so an encouraging sign for the Steelers' offense. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:38 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:38 pm EST
 
Steelers front halts Bengals, but Cincy goes up 10-0

Cincinnati exhibits its clear offensive edge on series No. 2, piling up 11 plays to advance into enemy territory, but some pressure off the right side leaves Joe Burrow exposed to a hit from Patrick Queen, and the ball pops free. The Bengals recover, avoiding a turnover, but have to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Cade York. Burrow is otherwise a perfect 12 for 12 through the air, just carving up the Steelers secondary.

 
Steelers go nowhere on first drive 

Wilson sacked by Trey Hendrickson and friends on third down, as Steelers lose six yards and punt on their first drive. Bengals D set the tone on that drive when rookie CB Josh Newton stopped George Pickens in his tracks on a quick pass on second down. Newton's emergence has been one of the keys to Cincinnati's four-game winning streak. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:21 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:21 pm EST
 
Bengals make it look easy on opening series

Needing a win to stay alive in the playoff picture, Cincinnati cruises down the field on the opening possession. Joe Burrow looks cool as ever, feeding both Ja'Marr Chase and Mike Gesicki to make it 7-0 Bengals. He goes 6 for 6 on the first drive, moving 73 yards in just over 5 minutes. And already it's apparent the Steelers will be sorely missing starting cornerback Donte Jackson, who's out with a back injury. Chase seals the deal with his 17th (!) touchdown catch of the year.

 
Steelers early advantage 

By deferring kickoff, Steelers make the Bengals start facing the open-ended side of the stadium, which could impact throwing and kicking. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:08 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:06 pm EST
 
It's cold 

Kickoff temp is 19 degrees. With a slight wind. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:06 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:06 pm EST
 
Burrow, Higgins, Chase once again captains for Bengals 

The trio has been the team's captains during the winning streak and are again tonight. Bengals lose toss, Steelers defer to second half. Cincy will start with the ball. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 1:06 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 8:06 pm EST
 
Harris vs. the Bengals 

player headshot
Najee Harris
PIT • RB • #22
Att251
Yds1007
TD5
FL0
View Profile

Last 4 games: 

70 carries, 342 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4.89 YPC average 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:58 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:58 pm EST
 
Ravens clinch the North

Baltimore has won the No. 3 seed, so the best the Steelers can do is the 5th seed. Here's a quick look at Pittsburgh's playoff scenarios. 

  • Beat Bengals: 5th seed, vs. No. 4 Texans in Houston
  • Lose vs. Bengals and Chargers win: No. 6 seed, vs. Ravens in Baltimore 
Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:47 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:47 pm EST
 
Goodbye game for Najee? 

Najee Harris isn't signed next year, and the thought is that he may get the chance to test the open market. So, this could be Harris' final home game as a Steeler. He's had a lot of success against the Bengals and in late games in his career. So this could be another big one for him. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:29 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:29 pm EST
 
Ravens-Browns on Jumbotron 

Steelers warming up with Browns-Ravens game on in the background. So Steelers will know whether or not they can win the North before kickoff. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:21 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:21 pm EST
 
MVP sighting? 

Joe Burrow can strengthen his MVP case with a win tonight. He can actually become only the 5th player ever with at least 5,000 yards and 45 TD's in a season. Only two players, though, have won MVP without making the playoffs (Johnny Unitas in 1967, O.J. Simpson in 1973). 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:19 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:19 pm EST
 
It would appear that the Steelers have an advantage 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:11 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:11 pm EST
 
Looking like 5th seed or bust for Steelers

Baltimore is less than a quarter away from winning the AFC North (they're ahead 21-3 over CLE), which means that the best Pittsburgh can do is the fifth seed. The Steelers can clinch the fifth seed with a win today, but will fall to the 6th seed with a loss and a Chargers win Sunday over the Raiders. 

If the Steelers are the sixth seed, they will travel to Baltimore for the wild-card round. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 5, 2025, 12:06 AM
Jan. 04, 2025, 7:06 pm EST
 
Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2025, 11:57 PM
Jan. 04, 2025, 6:57 pm EST
 
Donte Jackson out for Pittsburgh 

Jackson's back injury will keep him out of this game. Fortunately for the Steelers, they are getting Joey Porter Jr. back after he missed Pitt's Christmas Day loss to KC. But still a bad loss given the Bengals employ the league's top WR duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Cory Trice Jr. will replace Jackson in the starting lineup. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2025, 11:41 PM
Jan. 04, 2025, 6:41 pm EST
 
Chase Brown out for Bengals 

Chase Brown is out for tonight after getting hurt late in last week's win over Denver. Starting in place will be Khalil Herbert, who has had just 8 carries since being acquired by Cincinnati just before the trade deadline. He did have 23 yards on 4 carries against Denver. He's not much of a receiver, though, so look for Joe Burrow to look more to TE Mike Gesicki on intermediate routes. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2025, 11:34 PM
Jan. 04, 2025, 6:34 pm EST
 
Bryan DeArdo
January 4, 2025, 11:10 PM
Jan. 04, 2025, 6:10 pm EST
 
