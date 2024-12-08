Steelers vs. Browns score: Pittsburgh pulls away from Cleveland as Russell Wilson continues to cook

After a slow start, the Steelers' offense found its groove to secure a 27-14 win over the visiting Browns. Pittsburgh is now 10-3 and a full two games ahead of second-place Baltimore in the AFC North division standings. The Browns, who defeated the Steelers at home two weeks ago, fell to 3-10. Cleveland has not won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003.

Pittsburgh's offense struggled early without No. 1 wideout George Pickens, who was sidelined with a hamstring issue. Trailing 7-3 early, the Steelers' offense scored on four consecutive possessions to take a commanding 27-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Two of those scores were touchdown passes from Russell Wilson, who is now 6-1 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback.

After an early touchdown, the Browns' offense withered under Pittsburgh's unrelenting pass rush, led by defensive tackle Cam Hayward and his two sacks of Jameis Winston. Winston had his moments, including his 35-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy late in the first quarter. But his bright spots were overshadowed by his mistakes that included two interceptions, the first setting up Najee Harris' go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter.

Cleveland was also done in by two missed field goals from Dustin Hopkins. Conversely, the Steelers continue to get stellar play from their kicker, Chris Boswell, who drilled both of his tries.

