Justin Fields's first regular season game with the Pittsburgh Steelers is off to a good start. While his stats are modest, Fields did his part in helping the visiting Steelers keep things close at halftime of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. A late touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Pitts gave Atlanta a 10-9 lead at intermission.

Fields, starting in place of injured starter Russell Wilson, led the Steelers to scoring drives on three of their four possessions in the first half. Pittsburgh's first two drives ended in Chris Boswell field goals. The Steelers would have likely scored on their third drive had George Pickens not been flagged for offensive pass interference on a 36-yard catch on a throw from Fields.

Fields went 11 of 13 for 86 yards in the first half. His 12-yard run on a third-and-7 helped set up Boswell's 57-yard field goal on Pittsburgh's opening drive. On Pittsburgh's next drive (following safety DeShon Elliott's pick of Cousins), Fields connected with Pickens on two third-down conversions that helped set up Boswell's second field goal as the Steelers took a 6-3 lead.

Following Cousins' touchdown pass to Pitts, Fields hit Pickens on the near side for a 41-yard gain to set up Boswell's third field goal of the half.

It wasn't perfect (he had two mismanaged center-quarterback exchanges), but Fields is playing well enough to give the Steelers a chance. He didn't turn the ball over in the first half, converted on several big third downs and is showing off his already strong rapport with Pickens.

If Fields duplicates his first half performance in the second half, the Steelers should be in a position to win the game, assuming their defense continues to keep Cousins and Co. in check.