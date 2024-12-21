Steelers vs. Ravens live updates: Inactives, game pick, spread, odds, where to watch AFC North showdown

The Steelers try to wrap up the AFC North with a win over the Ravens

Saturday's showdown between the Steelers and Ravens has been billed as the de facto AFC North division championship game. With a win, Pittsburgh (10-4) will capture the North division title for the first time since 2020. Baltimore (9-5) would clinch a playoff berth with a win while also keeping their hopes of a division title alive. 

The Steelers, who are in the middle of a grueling stretch that includes three games in 11 days, are playing again without No. 1 wideout George Pickens, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Without Pickens, the Steelers' offense mustered a season-low 163 total yards in last week's loss to the Eagles. Against Baltimore, Pittsburgh's offense will likely lean heavily on running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, who combined for 167 total yards in the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Ravens. 

This is a big game for Lamar Jackson, who is 1-4 lifetime against the Steelers. Jackson has had an MVP-caliber season so far as he leads the NFL in several categories, including TD-INT ratio. Jackson can make history against the Steelers; he is 109 rushing yards away from surpassing Michael Vick for the most career rushing yards for a quarterback. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, check out our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Ravens vs. Steelers

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
  • TV: Fox | Stream: fubo
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Ravens -7, OU 44.5 
What's at stake for both teams 

  • If Steelers win: 

Pittsburgh will clinch its first division title since 2020. The Steelers have already clinched a playoff berth and at this point would be the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. 

  • If Ravens win: 

Baltimore will clinch a playoff berth and will keep their hopes of a division title alive. The Ravens will need to finish with a better record than Pittsburgh to win the North, though, based on tiebreakers. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 21, 2024, 8:19 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 3:19 pm EST
 
Ravens inactives 

Like Ogunjobi, Agholor also tested out his injury during warmups, but he also can't go. Tylan Wallace is in line to start in his place. Keaton Mitchell's absence means that the Ravens will be thin at RB behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 21, 2024, 8:09 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 3:09 pm EST
 
Steelers inactives 

Ogunjobi tried to give it a go during warmups, but he's part of Pittsburgh's inactives. Dean Lowry, who blocked a FG in a Steelers win earlier this year, will replace him. 

Jackson also can't go, which means that James Pierre will start in his place. One of Pittsburgh's strengths this year has been their experienced backup players, which Pierre is. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 21, 2024, 8:07 PM
Dec. 21, 2024, 3:07 pm EST

