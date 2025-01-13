Steelers vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry help Baltimore run over Pittsburgh

In a carryover from the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens rolled to a 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday night's AFC wild-card round showdown.

Winners of five straight games, the Ravens stormed out to a 21-0 halftime lad over the Steelers, who ended the year with five consecutive losses. Likely league MVP Lamar Jackson threw a pair of first half touchdowns and ran for 81 yards on 15 carries. Derrick Henry rumbled for 186 yards and two scores as Baltimore churned out 299 yards on the ground.

Pittsburgh tried to make it a game in the second half, as Russell Wilson threw two third-quarter touchdown passes. It wasn't enough, however, as Baltimore made more than enough plays in the second half on both sides of the ball. The Ravens' biggest play in the second half was a 44-yard touchdown run by Henry, who set a record for the most rushing yards against a Pittsburgh's defense in a playoff game.

Jackson has now won two straight games over the Steelers after he won just one of his first five starts against Baltimore's arch rival. Pittsburgh has now lost six consecutive playoff games. It trailed by at least 21 points at one point in each game, a new NFL record.

Here's a closer look at how Baltimore won the rubber match vs. Pittsburgh.

Why the Ravens won

Baltimore jumped all over Pittsburgh from the start. On offense, Jackson ran considerably more than he did during his regular-season matchups vs. the Steelers. After the game, Jackson said the he was running a lot of read option and was basically reacting to whatever Pittsburgh's defense was doing.

Jackson's early success on the ground opened up the rest of the Ravens offense, especially Henry and the running game. But Jackson also had a lot of success through the air despite the absence of No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers.

Defensively, Baltimore's defense routinely got Pittsburgh into third-and-long situations in the first half, and when they did, they often got the Steelers offense off the field. The unit then stepped up with two big stops after Pittsburgh had made it a 14-point game late in the third quarter.

It was a team win, but really, the main key to the Ravens' victory was their dominance on the ground. The Ravens had 270 more rushing yards than the Steelers, with Jackson and Henry combining to amass 267 yards on 41 carries.

Why the Steelers lost

As they did throughout their losing streak, the Steelers started the game incredibly flat. Pittsburgh was outgained 306-59 in the first half. They had just two first downs (compared to Baltimore's 19) and were 1-for-5 on third downs in the first half.

Pittsburgh's offense committed too many self-inflicted wounds that contributed to it having too many third-and-longs in the first half. The running game was a nonfactor, with Najee Harris rushing for 17 yards on six carries in what was likely his final game in a Steelers uniform.

Russell Wilson, who went 6-6 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback this season, continued to live and die on deep passes. Wilson hit on several big throws in the second half that included his touchdown passes to Van Jefferson and George Pickens. But Wilson and the offense didn't do much else. Speaking of Pickens, the Steelers' No. 1 receiver finished with 87 yards on five catches, but he had just one catch in the first half.

Turning point

Trailing 7-0, the Steelers faced a third-and-2 from their own 28-yard line early in the second quarter. Instead of running the ball, Wilson lined up in the shotgun and completed a short pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was tackled inches short of the first down.

Given the offense they were facing, the Steelers should have gone for it. They chose to punt, however, and the Ravens made them pay by embarking on a 15-play, 85-yard drive that was punctuated by Henry's first touchdown run of the night. The drive, which took nearly eight minutes off the clock, was done entirely on the ground.

Play of the game

The Ravens responded to the Steelers' first touchdown with Henry's 44-yard touchdown run that saw him outrun Pittsburgh's entire defense to pay dirt. On Saturday night, Henry tied Hall of Famer Terrell Davis' NFL playoff record with four games with at least 150 rushing yards.

Quotable

What's next

Baltimore will advance to the divisional round and will face either the Bills on the road or the Texans at home. Baltimore cannot face the top-seeded Chiefs by virtue of the Texans' win over the Chargers earlier in the day. The Steelers will head into the offseason with a slew of questions, starting with what they will do at quarterback with Wilson and Justin Fields set to enter free agency.