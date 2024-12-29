The Atlanta Falcons will try to stay in the race for the NFC South title when they battle the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta is coming off a 34-7 win over the New York Giants, while Washington outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles, 36-33, in Week 16. The Falcons (8-7), who entered the week tied for first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have won two in a row and are 4-3 on the road this season. The Commanders (10-5), second in the NFC East, are 6-2 on their home field in 2024.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Commanders odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Commanders vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Commanders spread: Washington -3.5

Falcons vs. Commanders over/under: 46.5 points

Falcons vs. Commanders money line: Washington -183, Atlanta +152

ATL: Falcons are 4-5-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

WAS: Commanders have hit the Over in 12 of their last 20 games (+3.2 units)

Why the Commanders can cover

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year, powers Washington's offense. In 15 games, he has completed 301 of 432 passes (69.7%) for 3,303 yards and 22 touchdowns with eight interceptions for a 101.3 rating. He is also the team's leading rusher, carrying 128 times for 737 yards (5.8 average) and six touchdowns. He has six explosive plays on the ground, including a long of 46 yards. He had 339 yards from scrimmage, including 258 passing, in last week's win over the Eagles.

Daniels' top target is veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The sixth-year veteran leads the team with 73 receptions for 1,029 yards (14.1 average) and 12 touchdowns with 12 explosive plays, including a long of 86 yards. He has 279 yards after the catch and has 52 first-down conversions.

Why the Falcons can cover

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has taken over at quarterback and is fresh off leading Atlanta to a dominant win over the Giants. In that game, he completed 18 of 27 passes for 202 yards and one interception in his first career start. For the season, he has played in three games, completing 21 of 32 passes for 240 yards. Last season at the University of Washington, Penix threw for 4,903 yards, completing 65.4% of his passes with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a 157.1 rating.

Atlanta's ground game is led by veteran running back Bijan Robinson. In 15 games this season, he has carried 259 times for 1,196 yards (4.6 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 37, with 61 first-down conversions. He is also dangerous out of the backfield, with 56 receptions for 420 yards and one touchdown.

