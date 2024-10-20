The revamped New York Jets will try to get on track when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. New York, which acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams this week in an effort to reunite him with his old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are looking for better results after a poor start to the year. The Jets (2-4) are looking to reach the postseason for the first time since reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2010. The Steelers (4-2), tied for first with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings, are expected to start Russell Wilson at quarterback.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. New York is a two-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.

Steelers vs. Jets spread: New York Jets -2

Steelers vs. Jets over/under: 39 points

Steelers vs. Jets money line: New York Jets -133, Pittsburgh +113

NYJ: Jets have hit the third-quarter game total under in 12 of their last 17 games (+5.95 units)

PIT: Steelers have scored last in five of their last six games at home (+3.95 units)

Why the Jets can cover

Rodgers, who has had to shake off some rust after missing almost all of last season with an Achilles injury, will welcome in one of his favorite targets while playing with the Green Bay Packers in Adams. This season, Rodgers has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,387 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions and a rating of 84.4. In Monday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. One of his scores was a 52-yard Hail Mary pass to Allen Lazard, another former Packers teammate, to end the first half. Rodgers is listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

Adams (hamstring), who is expected to play on Sunday after missing the past three games with the Las Vegas Raiders, will be in a familiar offense, one similar to the one he and Rodgers had in Green Bay for several years. Adams played in three games with the Raiders this season, making 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 average) and one touchdown. He had four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 30 yards. In 153 career games, including 126 with Green Bay, he has 890 receptions for 10,990 yards (12.3 average) and 96 touchdowns, with 73 of those coming with the Packers. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Steelers can cover

Russell Wilson could make his season debut after recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out of the team's first six games. The 13-year veteran has completed 64.7% of his career passes for 43,653 yards and 334 touchdowns against 106 interceptions for a rating of 100. He spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos before being released and signing with the Steelers. Fields, a former first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears, has done an admirable job in his place. In six games, Fields has passed for 1,106 yards on 106 of 160 passing (66.3%) and five touchdowns with just one interception and a 93.9 rating.

Wide receiver George Pickens leads the passing attack with 26 catches for 363 yards (14 average). He has had seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 40, and has 67 yards after the catch with 15 first-down conversions. In a 27-24 loss at Indianapolis, Pickens caught seven passes for 113 yards (16.1 average). He had three receptions for 53 yards (17.7 average) in the 32-13 win at Las Vegas this past Sunday. See who to back at SportsLine.

