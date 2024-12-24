The Houston Texans lost much more than just their sixth game of the season Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, as wide receiver Tank Dell will now miss the remainder of the season after suffering a significant knee injury. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday that Dell suffered a torn ACL along with a dislocated knee and other extensive damage to the knee.

Dell also tore both his medial collateral ligament (MCL) and lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and suffered damage to his meniscus, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Dell suffered the injury while catching a 30-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the third quarter. He was accidentally undercut by teammate Jared Wayne in the end zone, causing the gruesome injury. The game was paused for several minutes while Dell was loaded onto a stretcher after a cast was placed on his left leg.

Tank Dell HOU • WR • #3 TAR 81 REC 51 REC YDs 667 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Dell caught 51 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played this season. The third-round pick out of the University of Houston last year has dealt with plenty of adversity during his short time in the NFL. Dell's rookie season was prematurely ended due to a fractured fibula, then he suffered a minor wound in a Florida shooting this past offseason. Now, Dell will have to work back from a tough knee injury.

The Texans have already lost Stefon Diggs for the season due to a torn ACL, and now will be without Dell for an extended amount of time. With the talented slot weapon out, Stroud and the Texans will have to rely more on Robert Woods, John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson.