Texans vs. Bears live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'SNF'

Two young quarterbacks battle in prime time

We're live on Sunday night as two of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL square off, with the Houston Texans playing host to the Chicago Bears. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and Co. got off to a strong start to the season with a 29-27 victory over the division rival Indianapolis Colts last week, and look to keep the good times rolling against a Bears squad that rode its defense and special teams to a 1-0 record in Caleb Williams' NFL debut. 

The Texans took a surprising leap forward last season in Stroud's rookie year, winning the AFC South a year after being one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Bears are looking to do the same after landing Williams with the No. 1 overall selection in this year's draft, which they received via trade from the Carolina Panthers after trading down out of the No. 1 spot in 2023. 

The Bears will be shorthanded on offense in this one, with wide receiver Keenan Allen not expected to play after dealing with a heel injury throughout the week. Williams will need to utilize players like D.J. Moore, rookie Rome Odunze (playing with an injury of his own), Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift to get the offense going. Stroud, meanwhile, will have a full complement of weapons -- Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and more -- against a Bears defense that has consistently been one of the best in the NFL since acquiring Montez Sweat via trade last year.  

Which of these teams will improve to 2-0? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch 

Date: Sunday, Sep. 15 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
Channel: NBC Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Texans -6; O/U 45 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

Updating Live
(9)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans kick, Bears convert

We had fourth-and-inches decisions on back to back series from each team, and they made opposite decisions. Despite moving the ball well offensively, the Texans sent the field-goal unit onto the field for a 47-yarder to make it 13-3, The Bears have not moved the ball all that well but nonetheless went for it in their own territory and (just barely) earned themselves a new set of downs.

Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 1:20 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 9:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

C.J. Stroud is an absolute baller

This is outrageous stuff from one of the best QBs in the league. Stroud is under heavy pressure right away. He makes a man miss and escapes to his right, out-running the pass rusher to the corner. And he just unleashes a frozen rope down the field and hits Collins right in the chest. Sheesh.

Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 1:09 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 9:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bad challenge

This is very obviously a -- really good -- catch by Stefon Diggs. Looks like the Texans rope-a-doped the Bears into wasting a challenge and a timeout.

Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 1:05 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 9:05 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Nico Collins with the GROWN-MAN touchdown

Nico Collins is a big dude at 6-4, 222 pounds. He put that size to good use on his touchdown catch over the middle. He leaped and extended his arms to haul in the pass, then ran through a pair of tackles near the goal line to punch it in for six points. He turned a second-and-24 into a score. (The Texans were backed up in the first place because of a personal-foul penalty on Collins himself, but he obviously made up for it.)

Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 12:56 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 8:56 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fourth-down conversion

The Texans were pretty conservative on fourth downs last season, only going for it only 15.7% of the time -- ninth-lowest in the league, via Tru Media. But the went for it on fourth-and-1 early on here, and picked it up with a play-action pass to rookie Cade Stover in the flat. It's already their third fourth-down conversion of the season.

Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 12:50 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 8:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans edge rushers make their presence felt

On Chicago's second play from scrimmage, Danielle Hunter grabbed D'Andre Swift in the backfield for a four-yard loss. On the Bears' final play of the drive, Will Anderson brought Caleb Williams to the ground for a sack, forcing a Cairo Santos field-goal attempt. Each team picked up three points on its opening drive and we are tied 3-3.

Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 12:41 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 8:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Caleb Williams picks up the conversion

Williams struggled badly as a passer in his NFL debut but he started this one quite well. That third-down throw to DeAndre Carter for a first down was a thing of beauty. Being able to hit a deep out to the wide side of the field is incredibly important for a quarterback and Williams did it with relative ease.

Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 12:36 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 8:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans get creative early

Houston is utilizing a bunch of different personnel and formations early on. On the first snap, the Texans lined up rookie tight end Cade Stover as a fullback. On third down, they moved Stefon Diggs into the backfield and Joe Mixon into the slot. On their fourth snap, it was Mixon outside and Nico Collins motioning into the backfield. OC Bobby Slowik is considered a rising star and he is already getting into his bag tonight.

Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 12:27 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Matchups to watch

All eyes will be on C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams tonight, but of course, they won't actually be on the field at the same time. Let's talk about a few of the matchups that will decide the game:

  • Nico Collins vs. Jaylon Johnson: Chicago's No. 1 corner should see a whole lot of Houston's No. 1 wideout. 
  • Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell vs. Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon: Chicago's secondary is one of the NFL's best but will have its hands full tonight.
  • Texans offensive line vs. Montez Sweat: Can Houston keep one of the league's top pass rushers away from its quarterback?
  • D.J. Moore vs. Derek Stingley: We have another big receiver vs. corner matchup on the opposite side of the ball.
  • Joe Mixon and D'Andre Swift vs. the opposing defensive lines: Houston ran the ball with a ton of success last week but Chicago did not. Will the same happen this week?
Jared Dubin
September 16, 2024, 12:14 AM
Sep. 15, 2024, 8:14 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:22

    NFL Week 2 Highlights: Bengals at Chiefs (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off After Wild Finish

  • Image thumbnail
    3:19

    On-Site Reaction: Bengals at Chiefs (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Chiefs Pull Off Late Comeback To Send Bengals Packing

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    MUST SEE: Wild Week 2 Ending At Arrowhead!

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    NFL Week 2 Highlights: Steelers at Broncos (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Sean Payton & Justin Fields Sound Off Following Pittsburgh's Road Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    NFL Week 2 Booth Recap: Steelers at Broncos (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:04

    NFL Week 2 Highlights: Rams at Cardinals (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    6:14

    Marvin Harrison Jr. Pops Off As Cards Trounce Injury-Riddled Rams

  • Image thumbnail
    2:54

    NFL Week 2 Highlights: Saints at Cowboys (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:05

    Saints Come Into Jerry World, Stun Cowboys With Statement Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:15

    Ram Built To Serve Player Of The Game: Alvin Kamara

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    NFL Week 2 Highlights: Colts at Packers (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    5:01

    No Love Lost As Malik Willis, Packers Get Week 2 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:12

    NFL Week 2 Highlights: 49ers at Vikings (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Sam Darnold Speaks On Beating His Old Team

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    NFL Week 2 Booth Recap: 49ers at Vikings (9/15)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:34

    Darnold, Jefferson Impress As Vikings Upset 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    NFL Week 2 Highlights: Browns at Jaguars (9/15)

See All NFL Videos