Four days removed from a six-touchdown performance, Josh Allen looks to keep rolling -- while taking on a much tougher defense -- as the Bills (7-3) visit the Texans (5-5) to open up Week 12.

Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more in a high-flying 44-32 Week 11 win over the Buccaneers, and he's now up to 28 touchdowns accounted for (18 passing, 10 rushing) on the season, most in the NFL. Allen has plenty of fond memories playing on Thursdays considering he owns an 8-0 record on this day of the week, but he doesn't have such fond memories of playing against the Texans specifically. Last year, he completed just nine of 30 passes in a 23-20 loss to Houston.

The Texans, meanwhile, are .500 for the first time this season and have won three of their last four games, including each of their last two with Davis Mills replacing C.J. Stroud (concussion) under center. Mills has played solid football, though Houston could look to take advantage of a Buffalo defense that ranks second-to-last in yards per carry allowed. Plus, the Houston defense, led by Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley Jr., will hope to deliver a repeat performance of last year's domination of Allen.

Can the Texans stretch it to three straight victories, or will Allen continue his winning ways on Thursdays? Here's how to watch, and be sure to keep up with our live coverage and analysis below!

Where to watch Bills vs. Texans live