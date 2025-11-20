Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Texans vs. Bills live updates: Josh Allen looks to add to MVP candidacy on 'TNF'

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Week 12 'Thursday Night Football' matchup

By
1 min read

Four days removed from a six-touchdown performance, Josh Allen looks to keep rolling -- while taking on a much tougher defense -- as the Bills (7-3) visit the Texans (5-5) to open up Week 12.

Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more in a high-flying 44-32 Week 11 win over the Buccaneers, and he's now up to 28 touchdowns accounted for (18 passing, 10 rushing) on the season, most in the NFL. Allen has plenty of fond memories playing on Thursdays considering he owns an 8-0 record on this day of the week, but he doesn't have such fond memories of playing against the Texans specifically. Last year, he completed just nine of 30 passes in a 23-20 loss to Houston.

The Texans, meanwhile, are .500 for the first time this season and have won three of their last four games, including each of their last two with Davis Mills replacing C.J. Stroud (concussion) under center. Mills has played solid football, though Houston could look to take advantage of a Buffalo defense that ranks second-to-last in yards per carry allowed. Plus, the Houston defense, led by Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley Jr., will hope to deliver a repeat performance of last year's domination of Allen.

Can the Texans stretch it to three straight victories, or will Allen continue his winning ways on Thursdays? Here's how to watch, and be sure to keep up with our live coverage and analysis below!

Where to watch Bills vs. Texans live

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 20 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston
  • Stream: Prime
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Bills -5.5; O/U 43.5 (via FanDuel)
Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills inactives: Keon Coleman a healthy scratch again, Gabe Davis called up

Keon Coleman was inactive last week after being late to a meeting, and he is once again out. Add in Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) and Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (calf -- placed on IR) all being out, and Buffalo is short on receiving options. Gabe Davis has been elevated from the practice squad for the second straight week.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans inactives: No surprises

C.J. Stroud (concussion), Jalen Pitre (concussion) and Jamal Hill (hamstring) were all ruled out prior to Thursday's game.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Can Bills keep running game going?

Much has been made about the Bills' struggles defending the run, but what about their strength running the ball? Buffalo's 147.6 rushing yards per game is most in the NFL, and James Cook's 96.8 rushing yards per game is also second, only behind Jonathan Taylor.

The Texans are only allowing 3.9 yards per carry, fourth-best in the NFL.

 
Pinned
Link copied

How do Bills handle Texans' pass rushers?

Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter are arguably the best edge defender duo in the NFL. Hunter has nine sacks this season, including five in the last two weeks. Anderson has eight sacks, including one in five straight games, the longest streak by any Texans player since Jadeveon Clowney in 2017.

Bills tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown -- and the rest of the offensive line -- will have their hands full.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:03

    Coin Toss Between Ravens & Steelers To Win AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    How Ben Johnson Has Turned Bears Offense Around

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    Are The Bears Going To Go From Worst To First?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    How Matthew Stafford Has Turned Back The Clock

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Rams Defense 2nd In NFL Allowing 17.2 PPG

  • Image thumbnail
    2:55

    Buccaneers (6-4) Lead NFC South Despite Losing 3 Of Past 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Joe Burrow (Toe) Practicing With Starters

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Do The Chiefs Still Strike Fear In Their Opponent?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Aaron Rodgers' Status In Doubt With Wrist Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Joe Burrow Eyeing Return This Week, Listed As Full Participant In Practice On Wednesday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    How Do The Bills Stack Up With The Rest of The AFC?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Who Wins: Bills or Texans?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    What Chance Do The Texans Have of Making The Playoffs?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Is Texans' Defense Key To Beating Bills?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Davis Mills Looks To Continue Recent Success

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    Josh Allen Looks To Build Off Big Game In Week 11

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    NFL Buy Or Sell: Shedeur Sanders Will Lead Browns To A Win In His 1st Career Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    NFL Buy Or Sell: Sam Darnold Is The Seahawks Fatal Flaw

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    Eagles At Cowboys Fresh Picks, Presented by Freshpet

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    CFP Chaos Scenario No. 1: What If Michigan Beats Ohio State?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    Highlights: Bulls' Vucevic Drains Game-Winner At Buzzer

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Arizona Deserves To Be The No. 1 Team In The Country

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Is UConn Still A Title Contender?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    CFB Week 13 Picks: Big Dog Of The Week

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Brad Nessler's Take On USC at Oregon

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    CFB Power Rankings: Marcel Reed vs Ty Simpson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    CFB Power Rankings: Jayden Maiava vs Dante Moore

See All NFL Videos