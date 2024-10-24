The Minnesota Vikings (5-1) and Los Angeles Rams (2-4) will meet in an NFC showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Vikings came off their bye week and lost their first game of the season last week to the Detroit Lions, 31-29. Meanwhile, Los Angeles snapped their two-game skid. In Week 7, the Rams beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-15. The Rams have failed to cover the spread in three straight games, while the Vikings have covered all but one game this season. Rams receivers Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Puka Nacua (knee) are both active.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Rams odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Vikings are -150 money-line favorites, while the Rams are +126 underdogs. Before locking in any Vikings vs. Rams picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert RJ White, considering his mastery of picks involving Minnesota.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Vikings. He is an outstanding 65-36-5 (+2548) on his last 106 picks in games involving the Minnesota Vikings. Anyone who has followed it at their favorite sports betting site and betting apps is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Vikings vs. Rams and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Rams:

Vikings vs. Rams spread: Minnesota -2.5

Vikings vs. Rams over/under: 47.5 points

Vikings vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles +126, Minnesota -150

MIN: Minnesota is 5-1 against the spread

LAR: L.A. is 1-5 against the spread

Vikings vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Vikings can cover

Quarterback Sam Darnold has bounced back this season with the Vikings. He has thrown for 1,370 passing yards and is tied for fourth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (12). He has tossed at least two passing touchdowns in four games this season.

Receiver Justin Jefferson is the No. 1 weapon in the passing attack. Jefferson is an elite route-runner who has some of the best hands in the NFL. The LSU product is fourth in receiving yards (531) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (5). He has gone over 80 receiving yards in five straight games. In his last outing, Jefferson had seven receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Rams can cover

Running back Kyren Williams is an effective and quick ball-carrier. Williams quickly explodes through the hole and runs with toughness. The Notre Dame product is fifth in the league in carries (116), 12th in rushing yards (436), and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (8). He has scored a touchdown in every game this season.

Receiver Cooper Kupp has been cleared to return to the field for the Rams. He hurt his ankle in Week 2 and missed the past four games. Kupp has one of the most secure hands in the league while being a crafty route-runner. In his career, the 31-year-old has 585 receptions (819 targets) for 7,213 yards and 52 scores. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Vikings vs. Rams picks

White has analyzed Vikings vs. Rams from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Rams vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Vikings spread to back, all from the expert who is 65-36 on picks involving Minnesota, and find out.