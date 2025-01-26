One of the more bizarre beefs in the NFL over the last decade has occurred between Tom Brady and Nick Foles. Of course, those two quarterbacks famously squared off against one another during Super Bowl LII when Foles, a backup to start the season, miraculously led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl win against Brady's New England Patriots.

Once that game concluded, Brady notoriously left the field without shaking Foles' hand, thus sparking an odd rivalry. In a later matchup, Brady again didn't shake his hand postgame when he was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. Well, it appears like that may be rooted in simple jealousy.

During the NFC Championship between the Eagles and Washington Commanders, Fox cameras showed Foles, who was in attendance for the matchup. With Brady now working as the color analyst, it provided a window for play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt to rib his broadcast partner, who then revealed that he doesn't hate Foles and is simply jealous of him, likely for besting him in that Super Bowl.

"Nick, I don't hate you," Brady said on the broadcast. "I'm just jealous of you."

That title prevented Brady from winning back-to-back Super Bowls for the second time in his career. If the Patriots held onto its Super Bowl LIII title they won the following year, it would've been part of a three-peat, which has never been done in NFL history. Foles' win also diluted what was a stellar showing from Brady where he set the record for the most passing yards (505) in the Super Bowl.

So, even with seven Super Bowl titles on his résumé, it appears like Brady is still sour about losing that one to Foles and the Eagles.