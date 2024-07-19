Kenyan Drake has called it a career. The veteran running back announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday following an eight-year career that included stints on five different teams. Drake spent time with four different teams last year alone, finishing the season with the Baltimore Ravens. He was released by the team in January.

Drake, 30, was a versatile back who was hard to tackle in the open field. That was on display during his improbable and unforgettable game-winning touchdown against the Patriots in 2018 as a member of the Dolphins -- the "Miami Miracle:"

"Hard to believe 8 seasons have come and gone," Drake wrote on Instagram. "I've loved the journey - the wins, the moments big and small, the camaraderie, the energy, all of it. I can't say I loved everything (if you've ever done training camp in Miami you can relate lol), but certainly appreciate the lows and the grind, and know those moments grew me as a football player and more importantly as a person.

"Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me. Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me - wouldn't change a thing."

A former third-round pick out of Alabama, Drake spent his first three-plus seasons in Miami before he was traded to Arizona during the 2019 season. In 2020, Drake set career highs with 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdown runs.

Drake spent the 2021 season with the Raiders before starting five games for the Ravens in 2022. He finished his career in Baltimore after appearing in one regular-season game with the Packers last season.

Drake finishes his NFL career with 3,866 rushing yards, 33 touchdown runs and a 4.4 yards-per-carry average. He also caught 218 passes for 1,655 yards and eight scores.