Vikings vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, news, where to watch Week 14 game

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're underway at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Kirk Cousins is back in Vikings territory, this time as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, who are desperate to snap a three-game losing streak. Minnesota employed Cousins for six years but is hoping to bury the signal-caller on its own turf, aiming to improve to 11-2 in the ultra-competitive NFC North race days after the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers went head to head.

Can Cousins engineer a signature rebound, fresh off a four-pick outing against the Los Angeles Chargers, to upset his old squad? Or are the Vikings too talented, destined to have their way as Brian Flores dials up pressure for a physical defense? Either way, this is must-see material. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis of Sunday's splashy showdown:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

