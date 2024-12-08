Vikings vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, news, where to watch Week 14 game

The Falcons' first drive:
MINNEAPOLIS -- We're underway at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Kirk Cousins is back in Vikings territory, this time as the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons, who are desperate to snap a three-game losing streak. Minnesota employed Cousins for six years but is hoping to bury the signal-caller on its own turf, aiming to improve to 11-2 in the ultra-competitive NFC North race days after the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers went head to head.
Can Cousins engineer a signature rebound, fresh off a four-pick outing against the Los Angeles Chargers, to upset his old squad? Or are the Vikings too talented, destined to have their way as Brian Flores dials up pressure for a physical defense? Either way, this is must-see material. Stay tuned here for live updates and analysis of Sunday's splashy showdown:
Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Vikings -5.5, O/U 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)
There's the Kirk of recent weeks. Set up nicely after a long Bijan Robinson run, the former Vikings signal-caller floats one deep to Drake London, only for the ball to drop right into the hands of Josh Metellus, who snags his first pick since Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers. The velocity wasn't there.
Atlanta's defense started strong, but it breaks badly on a deep shot from Sam Darnold, with Jordan Addison finding space downfield and hauling in a 49-yard heave for a score. Nice adjustment by the wideout, but that's also just poor coverage on the Falcons' end, particularly from former Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes. It's now a 7-7 ballgame in Minneapolis.
Brian Flores' front finally heats up, with Dallas Turner and Blake Cashman getting in Kirk Cousins' face to force a fourth-and-5. Atlanta goes for it past midfield, and Cousins can't connect with an open Ray-Ray McCloud, who can't haul in a catchable ball with Shaq Griffin on his tail.
Eddie Goldman and Arnold Ebiketie with a sack apiece on the Falcons' first defensive series, by the way, just straight-up beating their men up front to force an early Vikings punt. It's all Atlanta right now, with Kirk Cousins and Co. controlling the ball and clock thanks to their under-center and play-action approach.
This is where Kirk Cousins thrives, and finally Atlanta appears to be centering its calls around the quarterback's preferences. He's off to a hot start, opening 5 of 6, averaging 12.5 yards per attempt. Darnell Mooney is the latest to snag a clean over-the-middle shot, even with pressure in Cousins' face.
Kirk Cousins' return begins with a heavy dose of Bijan Robinson, who gets the call on a fourth-and-short deep in Vikings territory and moves the chains. Cousins looks just fine, completing a couple of darts over the middle, including to Drake London, and gets his new squad into the end zone. Tyler Allgeier seals the deal with a powerful run up the gut, and Brian Flores' typically stout run defense falls behind early. It's 7-0 Atlanta, despite Vikings Country giving Cousins a hearty round of boos as he took the field.