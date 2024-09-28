The Week 4 NFL schedule features the final full slate before teams start having their scheduled bye weeks. One of the most notable Week 4 NFL matchups is Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are considered to be among the biggest threats to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. The Ravens are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Week 4 NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under is 46.5 points. Are the sharp bettors in Las Vegas targeting either side in Ravens vs. Bills with their NFL bets? Before making NFL Week 4 picks or bets, you need to see the against the spread picks from the sharp money gamblers and professional football bettors in Las Vegas.

Sharp money bettors are notorious in Las Vegas for finding value in point spreads and betting lines that casual bettors may not see. These professional bettors are respected by sportsbooks in Vegas and all around the world, and their betting action often causes bookmakers to change their lines.

Jay Kornegay, EVP of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, joined SportsLine NFL expert Jimmie Kaylor to share who the Vegas sharps are backing in the Week 3 NFL odds. Kornegay is a longtime oddsmaker at the SuperBook, and has been a key player on the Vegas bookmaking scene for more than 25 years. He was inducted into the Sports Betting Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Now that the sharps in Las Vegas have had a chance to digest the Week 3 NFL odds, they've start to lock in their picks for the Week 3 NFL schedule.

Top Vegas NFL sharp money picks for Week 4

For Week 4, one of the Sharp Money plays the SuperBook has taken is the Detroit Lions (-3.5, 46.5) covering at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The Lions are tough to beat at Ford Field, and their home crowd will be out in full force for this prime time game on Sunday Night Football. Detroit has been excellent on the defensive side of the ball this season, entering the weekend ranked ninth in the league in scoring defense (17.7 points allowed per game) and 10th in total defense (293.3 yards allowed per game).

The sharps have also taken note of Seattle's deceiving 3-0 record. While it's never easy to win in the NFL, the Seahawks have played arguably the easier schedule in the league through three weeks. In Week 1 they defeated the Denver Broncos at home; in Week 2 they beat the New England Patriots; and in Week 3 they beat the depleted Miami Dolphins. Those three teams are a combined 3-6 in 2024. See who else the NFL Vegas sharps are backing in Week 4 here.

