Mason Rudolph has made his regular season debut for the Tennessee Titans. The former Steelers quarterback entered Monday night's game against the Dolphins after starting quarterback Will Levis sustained a shoulder injury on a run midway through the first quarter.

Levis, who threw an interception earlier in the quarter, was initially labeled as questionable return to the game.

Rudolph, 29, spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, who selected him in the third round back in 2018. He went 5-3 as the team's starter in 2019 and went 3-0 last season to help Pittsburgh clinch a playoff spot. Rudolph threw for 229 yards with 2 touchdowns and a pick in the Steelers' playoff loss to Buffalo this past January.

Despite his success, the Steelers elected not to re-sign Rudolph, who completed 63.5% of his passes with 19 touchdowns against 11 picks in 13 starts for Pittsburgh.

Rudolph's best game to date was his 290-yard, 2-touchdown performance in Pittsburgh's Week 16 win over the Bengals last season. The Bengals' offensive coordinator that night, Brian Callahan, signed Rudolph during his first offseason as the Titans' head coach.

It'll be interesting to see if Rudolph can provide a spark for the Titans, who are still in search of their first win.