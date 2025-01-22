After seven rounds of UEFA Champions League games, two teams have booked their round of 16 berths while another 14 are certain to be at least going to the knockout playoffs. The eighth and final round of fixtures next week will decide exactly how those rankings are fixed but, for now at least, Liverpool and Barcelona are the only sides guaranteed to be in the round of 16. As well as some sides like Arsenal and Inter being sure of at least seeded playoff places, the eliminated list has also grown to nine with one more game and three more teams to be confirmed as heading home.

We take a look at the state of play as Champions League action continues this Wednesday.

UCL top eight

Confirmed: Liverpool and Barcelona.

Arne Slot's Premier League and Champions League leaders became the first team to confirm their presence in the round of 16 by beating Lille on Tuesday. The Reds can confirm 100% winning status with just one more victory over PSV Eindhoven and it is difficult to see the Merseysiders throwing things away now. If anything, they are highly likely to finish the league phase with eight wins from eight games given their impressive 100% winning record so far which will be on the line one more time against the Dutch outfit. Joining Liverpool are Barcelona after the most dramatic of 5-4 wins away at Benfica on Tuesday.

UCL playoffs (top 24)

Seeded: Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Unseeded: Atletico Madrid, Milan, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Monaco, Feyenoord, Lille, Brest, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Celtic.

In the mix for a top eight spot are 14 sides including Atletico Madrid and Atalanta after both won on Tuesday but they are only certain of at least a top 24 berth for now with just Arsenal and Inter seeded for now. Monaco pulled off one of two French wins over English opposition and Les Monegasques are part of a trio of French clubs assured of their top 24 status including Lille and Brest who can all finish in the top eight.

Outsiders

Not yet qualified: PSV, Club Brugge, Benfica, PSG, Sporting and Stuttgart.

Paris Saint-Germain pulled off a huge comeback to go from 2-0 down at home to Manchester City to finish 4-2 winners which has boosted their chances of reaching the knockout round playoffs as part of the top 24. PSV Eindhoven, Club Brugge, Benfica, Sporting and Stuttgart are all in similar positions with the Germans hosting the French giants in the final round.

In danger

Can be eliminated: City and Dinamo Zagreb.

This was only ever going to be one of City or PSG and it is Pep Guardiola's men who will essentially be in a straight shootout to advance and know that a win over Club Brugge could send them through and possibly at the Belgian outfit's expense. Elsewhere, Dinamo Zagreb must beat Milan in Croatia to go through.

Long shot

This is essentially only Shakhtar Donetsk who can technically reach the 10-point mark like Benfica, PSG, Sporting and Stuttgart but are unlikely to get the results swing that they would need to advance assuming they beat Borussia Dortmund away.

Going home

Confirmed: RB Leipzig, Young Boys, Slovan Bratislava, Bologna, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, Red Bull Salzburg, Girona and Sparta Praha.

Red Bull-backed pair Leipzig and Salzburg were surprise early eliminations but the other names to have dropped out are all logical at this stage with Slovan Bratislava and Young boys both on zero points and the only teams to have not won a single game this league phase.