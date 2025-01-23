Few on the Arsenal squad are as well-placed as Jorginho to judge what it takes to win Europe's biggest prize. When he looks around the Emirates Stadium dressing room, does he seem the same quality and attitude that carried Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021?

"Definitely," he said.

There are some caveats that the 33-year-old offered after Wednesday's 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, a result that does not quite guarantee Arsenal automatic qualification to the round of 16 but means a quite remarkable set of circumstances would be required to stop them. Even though David Raya did not have a save to make, there was a passage just before the first half where he and the rest of his defense seemed intent on giving their visitors whatever encouragement they could.

Arsenal's Champions League triumph over Dinamo Zagreb was exactly what Gunners needed James Benge

Arsenal weathered their self-inflicted storm as second half goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard ensured a convincing win for the Gunners, who sit third in the Champions League table behind Liverpool and Barcelona. That sort of positioning speaks to what a threat this team might be if they are back at full strength for the round of 16 in early March.

"The team has quality as you all can see," said Jorginho. "The Champions League is tricky. You need to learn with the little mistakes that you do here and there because at some stage you can't make mistakes an more. We need to be ready.

"We believe in what we are doing. We need to keep pushing, stay humble, and work hard, and try to win all the games. We know it's hard but that's what we need to do."

First of all, next Wednesday offers the chance to end any lingering doubts over whether Arsenal might have to play in the knockout playoff round next month. There is more to consider on the trip to Girona than just that. Holding on to a top-six berth would keep the Gunners out of the path of top two Liverpool and Barcelona until at least the semifinals of the knockout stage.

Indeed, if Mikel Arteta's side can win their final group game and Atalanta take points at the Camp Nou -- a draw could be enough if the Gunners run up the goals -- then a second-placed finish would be within reach, meaning they could not meet Liverpool until the final in Munich on May 31.

There is a more immediate reward too for a squad wracked with injuries. Avoid the Champions League playoffs and there would be a 10-day break between their EFL Cup semifinal second leg against Newcastle and a Premier League meeting with Leicester City. In that case, the first team squad would be expected to fly out to Dubai for a warm-weather camp.

Last season's trip to the UAE has developed something of an aura among the Arsenal fanbase, the moment where something clicked in an attack that would go on to score 57 goals in their remaining 22 games of the season, pushing Manchester City to the wire in the Premier League title race.

Asked what was so special about their trip last year, Jorginho laughed: "I don't know, I really don't. We had a good time. I'm not sure if we're still going this year or not, let's see, but if we do, we need to enjoy good moments together."

Whether in Colney or climes altogether sunnier, Arsenal could with the break. "It can help if you can recover the legs. We have a few injuries here and there.

"We need to take all the energy we can for what's coming. We know it will be hard but we'll be ready."