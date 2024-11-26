Can Sporting keep up their remarkable run through the Champions League even without the manager who established them as title winners in Portugal once more? Tuesday should offer the first indication as a Ruben Amorim-less side welcome Arsenal to the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Sporting's first game since their head coach departed for Manchester United proved to be a comprehensive triumph for new boss Joao Pereira, but Arsenal will pose a much greater challenge than third tier Amarante, who lost 6-0 in the fourth round of the Portuguese Cup. With the Gunners in form and having rested several players for the win over Nottingham Forest, this promises to be an intriguing clash. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal

Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon, Portugal Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sporting +220; Draw +250; Arsenal +125

Team news

Sporting: Pedro Goncalves' absence could be a profound headache for Pereira. The 26-year-old may not be as starry a name as Viktor Gyokores but do not underestimate his ability to drive Sporting up the pitch as an auxiliary midfielder while providing the sort of double figure goal and assist return more associated with a forward. In his place could come former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards.

Left wing back Nuno Santos will also be missing for Sporting due to a knee injury while promising defender Zeno Debast is a doubt with a muscle issue.

Possible Sporting XI: Israel; St. Juste, Diomande, Inacio; Catamo, Hjulmand, Morita, Quenda; Edwards, Gyokeres, Trincao

Arsenal: It was not just the return to winning ways that was so encouraging for Mikel Arteta on Saturday, but the way in which his side were able to overcome Nottingham Forest while also rotating the XI. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey could all come into the XI, as might Declan Rice, whose recovery from a toe injury is being carefully managed.

Indeed with Kieran Tierney having joined first team it is only full backs Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu (both suffering knee injuries) who are certain to be unavailable for Arteta in Lisbon.

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Partey, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Prediction

Don't expect Sporting to run riot over Arsenal as they did City. The Premier League side should just about have enough. PICK: Sporting 1, Arsenal 2