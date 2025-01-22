pep.jpg
It will be an unprecedented Champions League's Matchday 8 as all the teams will be playing at the same time on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City need to win in their last tie of the league phase to avoid the elimination from the tournament, while the race for the top eight is going to entertain us until the last minute of the games. 

All the eyes will be in Manchester as the Citizens will host Club Brugge and will be forced to win to advance to the playoffs that will take place in February, while the race for the top eight will include 22 teams, as there is only a six-point margin between Arsenal (third on the table) and Stuttgart, who are currently 24th with 10 points. PSG, after winning 4-2 against Manchester City in a crucial tie in Paris on Matchday 7, are still risking their spot in the playoff and will need to win in Germany against Stuttgart.  

Here's what you need to know before the last matchday of the Champions League: 

How to watch

Paramount+ will have every minute of the action, with CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network offering supplemental coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday on CBS Sports Golazo Network before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Select matches will air on both CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network before the UEFA Champions League Today post-show airs on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network will conclude coverage each day with new editions of Scoreline and the Champions Club. The Golazo Show will also air on Paramount+ during the late batch of games.

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Liverpool7700152+1321
2Barcelona76012611+1518
3Arsenal7511142+1216
4Inter751181+716
5Atletico Madrid75021611+515
6AC Milan7502139+415
7Atalanta7421184+1414
8Bayer Leverkusen7412137+613
9Aston Villa741294+513
10AS Monaco74121310+313
11Feyenoord74121715+213
12Lille7412119+213
13Brest7412108+213
14Borussia Dortmund7403191+812
15Bayern Munich74031711+612
16Real Madrid74031712+512
17Juventus733195+412
18Celtic73311110+112
19PSV73311110+112
20Club Brugge732268-211
21Benfica73131412+210
22PSG7313108+210
23Sporting CP73131211+110
24Stuttgart73131213-110
25Manchester City72231513+28
26Dinamo Zagreb 72231018-88
27Shakhtar Donetsk7214713-67
28Bologna712438-55
29Sparta Prague7115719-124
30RB Leipzig 7106814-63
31Girona7106411-73
32Crvena Zvezda71061222-103
33Sturm Graz 7106414-103
34RB Salzburg7106423-193
35Slovan Bratislava7007624-180
36Young Boys7007323-200

Who has qualified?

Directly to round of 16: Liverpool, Barcelona

Round of 16 or knockout round playoffs: Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Brest, Celtic, Dortmund, Feyenoord, Inter Milan, Juventus, Leverkusen, Lille, Milan, Monaco, Real Madrid

On the brink (Nine clubs fighting for six remaining playoff spots): PSV, Club Brugge, Benfica, PSG, Sporting, Stuttgart

Outside looking in: Manchester City (8 PTS; +2 GD), Dinamo (8 PTS; -8 GD), Shakhtar (7 PTS; -6 GD)

Eliminated: Bologna, Girona, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Prague, Sturm Graz, Young Boys, Salzburg

Notable matchday 8 scenarios

  • Liverpool guaranteed to win the league phase with at least a draw at PSV
  • Barcelona win league phase with win and Liverpool loss
  • Man City qualify for playoffs with win vs. Club Brugge
  • Arsenal and Inter qualify for playoffs with win or draw
  • Atletico Madrid, Milan and Atalanta qualify for top eight with a win

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29TIMEHOW TO WATCH

UEFA Champions League Today pre-match

2 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Golazo Show

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Aston Villa vs. Celtic

3 p.m.

Paramount+

FC Barcelona vs. Atalanta

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Bayern Munich vs. Slavon Bratislava

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Brest vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Girona vs. Arsenal

3 p.m.

Paramount+

Inter vs. AS Monaco3 p.m.Paramount+
Juventus vs. Benfica3 p.m.Paramount+
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Prague3 p.m.Paramount+
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge3 p.m.Paramount+
Lille vs. Feyenoord3 p.m.Paramount+
PSV vs. Liverpool 3 p.m.Paramount+
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m.Paramount+
Sporting CP vs. Bologna3 p.m.Paramount+
Stuttgart vs. PSG3 p.m.Paramount+
Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig 3 p.m.Paramount+
Young Boys vs. Crvena Zvezda3 p.m.Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Today post-match

5 p.m.

Paramount+CBS Sports Golazo Network

Scoreline

6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Champions Club

7 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network