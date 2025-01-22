It will be an unprecedented Champions League's Matchday 8 as all the teams will be playing at the same time on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City need to win in their last tie of the league phase to avoid the elimination from the tournament, while the race for the top eight is going to entertain us until the last minute of the games.

All the eyes will be in Manchester as the Citizens will host Club Brugge and will be forced to win to advance to the playoffs that will take place in February, while the race for the top eight will include 22 teams, as there is only a six-point margin between Arsenal (third on the table) and Stuttgart, who are currently 24th with 10 points. PSG, after winning 4-2 against Manchester City in a crucial tie in Paris on Matchday 7, are still risking their spot in the playoff and will need to win in Germany against Stuttgart.

Here's what you need to know before the last matchday of the Champions League:

How to watch

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Liverpool 7 7 0 0 15 2 +13 21 2 Barcelona 7 6 0 1 26 11 +15 18 3 Arsenal 7 5 1 1 14 2 +12 16 4 Inter 7 5 1 1 8 1 +7 16 5 Atletico Madrid 7 5 0 2 16 11 +5 15 6 AC Milan 7 5 0 2 13 9 +4 15 7 Atalanta 7 4 2 1 18 4 +14 14 8 Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 1 2 13 7 +6 13 9 Aston Villa 7 4 1 2 9 4 +5 13 10 AS Monaco 7 4 1 2 13 10 +3 13 11 Feyenoord 7 4 1 2 17 15 +2 13 12 Lille 7 4 1 2 11 9 +2 13 13 Brest 7 4 1 2 10 8 +2 13 14 Borussia Dortmund 7 4 0 3 19 1 +8 12 15 Bayern Munich 7 4 0 3 17 11 +6 12 16 Real Madrid 7 4 0 3 17 12 +5 12 17 Juventus 7 3 3 1 9 5 +4 12 18 Celtic 7 3 3 1 11 10 +1 12 19 PSV 7 3 3 1 11 10 +1 12 20 Club Brugge 7 3 2 2 6 8 -2 11 21 Benfica 7 3 1 3 14 12 +2 10 22 PSG 7 3 1 3 10 8 +2 10 23 Sporting CP 7 3 1 3 12 11 +1 10 24 Stuttgart 7 3 1 3 12 13 -1 10 25 Manchester City 7 2 2 3 15 13 +2 8 26 Dinamo Zagreb 7 2 2 3 10 18 -8 8 27 Shakhtar Donetsk 7 2 1 4 7 13 -6 7 28 Bologna 7 1 2 4 3 8 -5 5 29 Sparta Prague 7 1 1 5 7 19 -12 4 30 RB Leipzig 7 1 0 6 8 14 -6 3 31 Girona 7 1 0 6 4 11 -7 3 32 Crvena Zvezda 7 1 0 6 12 22 -10 3 33 Sturm Graz 7 1 0 6 4 14 -10 3 34 RB Salzburg 7 1 0 6 4 23 -19 3 35 Slovan Bratislava 7 0 0 7 6 24 -18 0 36 Young Boys 7 0 0 7 3 23 -20 0

Who has qualified?

Directly to round of 16: Liverpool, Barcelona

Round of 16 or knockout round playoffs: Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Brest, Celtic, Dortmund, Feyenoord, Inter Milan, Juventus, Leverkusen, Lille, Milan, Monaco, Real Madrid

On the brink (Nine clubs fighting for six remaining playoff spots): PSV, Club Brugge, Benfica, PSG, Sporting, Stuttgart



Outside looking in: Manchester City (8 PTS; +2 GD), Dinamo (8 PTS; -8 GD), Shakhtar (7 PTS; -6 GD)



Eliminated: Bologna, Girona, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Slovan Bratislava, Sparta Prague, Sturm Graz, Young Boys, Salzburg

Notable matchday 8 scenarios

Liverpool guaranteed to win the league phase with at least a draw at PSV

guaranteed to win the league phase with at least a draw at PSV Barcelona win league phase with win and Liverpool loss

win league phase with win and Liverpool loss Man City qualify for playoffs with win vs. Club Brugge

qualify for playoffs with win vs. Club Brugge Arsenal and Inter qualify for playoffs with win or draw

qualify for playoffs with win or draw Atletico Madrid, Milan and Atalanta qualify for top eight with a win

Matchday 8 TV schedule

All times Eastern