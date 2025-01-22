There is work still to be done but Mikel Arteta can be confident in Arsenal's ability to do what is required over the next seven days, starting with Wednesday's clash with Dinamo Zagreb. At the start of Matchday 7, the Gunners find themselves third in the Champions League league phase, knowing a win over Dinamo Zagreb would likely be enough to guarantee them a top-eight berth in the table and a bye through the knockout rounds.

Dinamo, however, are not to be taken lightly. Dinamo have lost on both their previous visits to the Emirates Stadium but they have done well on the road so far in the league phase, winning in Salzburg and Bratislava to give themselves a real chance of finishing in the top 24. They have not been as successful in domestic competition, however, and sacked Nenad Bjelica during the league's winter break. Fabio Cannavaro is the man tasked with the next two Champions League games. Can the 2006 Ballon d'Or winner coax the defensive excellence out of Dinamo that will be required at the Emirates Stadium?

Team news

Arsenal: William Saliba's hamstring injury, suffered in the win over Tottenham, is not as bad as might have been feared with the Frenchman eyeing a return against Manchester City on February 2. However, there is still the challenge of who starts at right back in the interim with Thomas Partey having struggled mightily in Saturday's draw with Aston Villa. Arteta, however, insisted he does not have any other options.

"I had no choice," said Arteta, "I didn't have another right full-back, just Jurrien [Timber], nobody else. Who plays when Jurrien isn't available for his load is too high? The other day was the first time [moving Jurrien to center back] but in relation to the way we have to play, we cannot have a right-footed player defending a right winger. I didn't have another right-sided center back."

That would suggest it is unlikely that Jakub Kiwior or Riccardo Calafiori will start alongside Gabriel though either could take his place if Arteta opts to rotate. Ethan Nwaneri is also available again after two and a half weeks out with a groin injury.

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Timber, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Jorginho, Odegaard, Merino; Nwaneri, Havertz, Martinelli

Dinamo Zagreb: Bruno Petkovic was the most high profile absence from the squad that travelled to London on Tuesday morning while highly rated youngster Petar Sucic is also unavailable for Cannavaro's first match in charge. It will be the first time the 51 year old coaches in a competition in which he played 62 matches as a player.

"I have experience from China, from Serie A and B, but tomorrow we play against one of the biggest clubs in the world and we will do everything to achieve a good result," said Cannavaro. "We always try to dominate the game, but tomorrow will be something completely different. We have been working on something for three weeks, and tomorrow we will have to offer something different and more than before to be successful."

Possible Dinamo XI: Nevistic; Ristovski, Theophile-Catherine, Bernauer, Pierre-Gabriel; Ademi, Stojkovic; Cordoba, Baturina, Pjaca; Kulenovic

Prediction

Cannavaro will certainly have had more time to work on Arsenal than his opponent will have had to focus on Dinamo. It may, however, not quite be enough. PICK: Arsenal 2, Dinamo Zagreb 1