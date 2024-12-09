Real Madrid have a chance to reverse course on their poor European campaign on Tuesday when they travel to Atalanta on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The reigning champions currently sit in 24th place in the league phase table, clinging onto a knockout berth in a surprise run of poor form. Though they are undoubtedly good enough to pick up a win in Italy, it is not exactly going to be easy. Atalanta rank fifth in the table after a strong start to their European campaign, conceding just one goal along the way and making them a surprisingly strong contender for Tuesday's match.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia -- Bergamo, Italy

Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia -- Bergamo, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta +165; Draw +260; Real Madrid +150

Storylines

Expectations may have been high for Real Madrid at the start of the season, but things have not exactly gone according to plan. Though they are just two points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and are still very much in the title race there, a list of noteworthy losses and a lack of balance has begun to define them this season. That's been especially true in the Champions League, where they have won just two out of their five games and are in desperate need of points as the league phase enters its final stages.

Injuries have not helped matters for Real Madrid, with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and more having a spell on the sidelines at one point or another this season. New signing Kylian Mbappe has also failed to leave his mark on the team, scoring just one goal in the Champions League so far and underwhelming over the course of the campaign. While manager Carlo Ancelotti figures out how to get the best out of the World Cup winner, the good news is that Vinicius and Rodrygo will be available for Tuesday's clash at Atalanta. Whichever combination of players Ancelotti goes with, though, his offense will be tested considerably against the Italian side that has conceded just one goal in five Champions League games so far this season.

Projected lineup

Courtois, Vazquez, Ascensio, Rudiger, Garcia, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Prediction

Even amidst their troubles, Real Madrid have had their moments over the course of the season. They might find just enough quality to take all three points out of a must-win game, even if the performance is not particularly stylish. Pick: Atalanta 0, Real Madrid 1