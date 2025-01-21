Liverpool could book their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday with the visit of Lille OSC to Anfield. Arne Slot's men lead the league phase and have won all six of their games so far having most recently won against Girona. Bruno Genesio's side are eighth with 13 points and are in the final automatic qualification spot for the round of 16.

The hosts were lucky to escape from Spain with a clean sheet the last time out, but remain in strong form across all fronts. The Reds lead Arsenal by six points in the English Premier League with a game in hand while they are also in the Carabao Cup semifinals. With two wins, two draws and one loss with nine goals scored and four conceded, Liverpool will be wary of their French visitors.

Lille edged Sturm Graz last time out, winning 3-2 having wasted a 2-0 lead only for Hakon Arnar Haraldsson to win it for Les Dogues. LOSC are third in Ligue 1 on 32 points after 18 games and their current position is worth an automatic UCL spot for 2025-26. Lille have won two and drawn one on the road recently and are unbeaten on their travels since September which is an 11-game run.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, January 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Anfield - Liverpool, England

Anfield - Liverpool, England Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Liverpool -350; Draw +400; Lille +900

League phase so far

Liverpool are the only UCL side to have won 100% of their games in the league phase. The Reds also have the strongest defense in the competition with just one goal conceded. Slot and his players are already in a playoff spot, but one more point will secure one of the eight automatic berths. Lille have only been beaten once in Europe this year and are unbeaten in their last five with four wins in that run of games. Genesio's outfit are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions with 12 of those wins.

Team news

Liverpool: Joe Gomez, is out until at least next month, although it would be a surprise if Slot risked Ibrahima Konate here with Wataru Endo also a possible partner for Virgil van Dijk at the back. Diogo Jota is doubtful so Luis Diaz could lead the attack along with Mohamed Salah and Federico Chiesa. Harvey Elliott could start after impressing against Brentford while Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch could form the midfield.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch; Salah, Elliott, Chiesa; Diaz.

Lille: Tiago Santos is a long-term absentee while Samuel Umtiti also remains out through injury for at least this month. Thomas Meunier, Bafode Diakite, Alexsandro Ribeiro and Ismaily should be the back four behind Benjamin Andre and Ayyoub Bouaddi with both Ethan Mbappe and Nabil Bentaleb unavailable. Genesio could send out Mitchel Bakker, Remy Cabella and Osame Sahraoui behind Jonathan David given Edon Zhegrova and Mathias Fernandez-Pardo's absences.

Possible Lille XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakite, Ribeiro, Ismaily; Andre, Bouaddi; Bakker, Cabella, Sahraoui; David.

Prediction

Liverpool should just about edge this one although Lille have shown that they are a very tough side to beat an a draw would not be an unrealistic outcome. Pick: Liverpool 2, Lille 1.

Champions League standings

Key: Positions 1-8 qualify for Round of 16 while positions 9-24 qualify for Knockout Phase Play-Offs and positions 25-36 are eliminated.

Pos Team GP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 Liverpool 6 6 0 0 13 1 +12 18 2 Barcelona 6 5 0 1 21 7 +14 15 3 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 11 2 +9 13 4 Bayer Leverkusen 6 4 1 1 12 5 +7 13 5 Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 9 3 +6 13 6 Inter 6 4 1 1 7 1 +6 13 7 Brest 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 8 Lille 6 4 1 1 10 7 +3 13 9 Borussia Dortmund 6 4 0 2 18 9 +9 12 10 Bayern Munich 6 4 0 2 17 8 +9 12 11 Atletico Madrid 6 4 0 2 14 10 +4 12 12 AC Milan 6 4 0 2 12 9 +3 12 13 Atalanta 6 3 2 1 13 4 +9 11 14 Juventus 6 3 2 1 9 5 +4 11 15 Benfica 6 3 1 2 10 7 +3 10 16 Monaco 6 3 1 2 12 10 +2 10 17 Sporting Lisbon 6 3 1 2 11 9 +2 10 18 Feyenoord 6 3 1 2 14 15 -1 10 19 Club Brugge 6 3 1 2 6 8 -2 10 20 Real Madrid 6 3 0 3 12 11 1 9 21 Celtic 6 2 3 1 10 10 0 9 22 Manchester City 6 2 2 2 13 9 +4 8 23 PSV 6 2 2 2 10 8 2 8 24 Dinamo Zagreb 6 2 2 2 10 15 -5 6 25 Paris Saint-Germain 6 2 1 3 6 6 0 7 26 Stuttgart 6 2 1 3 9 12 -3 7 27 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 1 1 4 5 13 -8 4 28 Sparta Praha 6 1 1 4 7 18 -11 4 29 Sturm Graz 6 1 0 5 4 9 -5 3 30 Girona 6 1 0 5 4 10 -6 3 31 Crvena Zvezda 6 1 0 5 10 19 -9 3 32 RB Salzburg 6 1 0 5 3 18 -15 3 33 Bologna 6 0 2 4 1 7 -6 2 34 RB Leipzig 6 0 0 6 6 13 -7 0 35 Slovan Bratislava 6 0 0 6 5 21 -16 0 36 Young Boys 6 0 0 6 3 22 -19 0

