Paris Saint-Germain travel to Germany to take on VfB Stuttgart in the final UEFA Champions League round of games at MHPArena on Wednesday. After last week's heroic 4-2 win over Manchester City from 2-0 down, the French giants are eyeing confirmation of their playoff berth having seemingly done the hard part against Pep Guardiola's men. Sebastian Hoeness' side lost over the weekend in the Bundesliga but know that a draw is enough to advance here despite being in a seemingly vulnerable situation hovering around the cut-off zone. A win over Slovan Bratislava last week has set them up for this final home clash but only Young Boys have been beaten at home in Europe this term. Stuttgart have lost only one of their four meetings with French sides and won two of them.

PSG have lost eight of 13 away days in Germany with just two wins but Les Parisiens are often stronger towards the end of this stage of the Champions League. Paris have won five of their last six group-stage closers and will be happy to see the back of a complicated league phase. The 4-2 win over City will have boosted belief enormously while a win would see the French giants win three consecutive UCL games under Luis Enrique for the first time since Thomas Tuchel's time in charge back in 2020.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: MHPArena - Stuttgart, Germany

Watch: Paramount+

Odds: Stuttgart +240; Draw +160; PSG +163

League phase so far

Stuttgart and PSG can both advance in the event of a draw with the pair just inside the top 24 on 10 points apiece. The Germans could be overtaken in the end by City, Dinamo Zagreb or Shakhtar Donetsk and their home form is not the most convincing. PSG lost four of five away UCL games before beating Red Bull Salzburg at the end of 2024. The 3-0 win in Austria and the 4-2 win over City has given Paris new life in Europe and now a point will be enough to advance although they will hope for better.

Team news

Stuttgart: Anthony Rouault is suspended so Ameen Al Dakhil could come in while El Bilal Toure, Dan-Axel Zagadou and young duo Luca Raimund and Justin Diehl are out. Ermedin Demirovic is unlikely to start over Jamie Leweling but Enzo Millot is Stuttgart's star man with two goals and three assists so far.

Possible Stuttgart XI: Nubel; Vagnoman, Al Dakhil, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Keitel, Stiller, Millot; Leweling, Undav, Fuhrich.

PSG: Nuno Mendes is suspended but Ousmane Dembele should come in to replace Lee Kang-in in the starting XI from the City win. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is not yet registered but debuted over the weekend and managed an assist after Randal Kolo Muani departed for Juventus.

Possible PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Dembele, Doue, Barcola.

Prediction

Although a draw would not be a huge surprise and would suit both sides, this one should be winnable for Paris who now have some momentum after a slow start to this edition. Pick: Stuttgart 1, PSG 2.