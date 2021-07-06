The No. 1 ranked men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, will try to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals for the 10th time in his career when he takes on Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday in a Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinal at The All England Lawn Tennis Club. In the fourth round Djokovic cruised in straight sets against Cristian Garin. On Wednesday he will face Fucsovics, who upset No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev in five sets in the Round of 16.

The match is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as an overwhelming -5000 favorite (risk $5,000 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Fucsovics odds, with Fucsovics listed at +1400 as the underdog. You can also pick whether Djokovic will cover the 8.5-game spread and how many games the match will last, among other options in the 2021 Wimbledon odds. Before making any Fucsovics vs. Djokovic picks, you need to see the Wimbledon 2021 predictions from famed tennis handicapper Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the famed tennis handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, the last Australian title won by someone other than Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Now, Calvert has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2021 odds and released his coveted best bets for Djokovic vs Fucsovics. He's sharing his expert tennis picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Djokovic vs. Fucsovics preview

Djokovic has barely been pushed so far at Wimbledon 2021. In four matches thus far he has dropped only one set. That came in the opening set of his opening match.

In addition Djokovic has been nearly unbeatable with his serve at Wimbledon. In his four matches he has won 174 out of a possible 198 first serve points. His 87.9 percent conversion rate leads all men's players in the field. He also has won 60.5 percent of his second serves, which ranks 10th in the field.

In order to reach the semifinals Djokovic will have to dispatch of Fucsovics, who is playing some of his best tennis. The 29-year from Budapest rallied from down two sets to one to upset Rublev in the Round of 16. Wednesday's match will be Fucsovics' first appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal. (It will also be the first appearance by any man from Hungary in a quarterfinal at Wimbledon since 1948.)

Fucsovics has done a great job returning serve so far at Wimbledon. In four matches he has won 90 points while returning first serves, which is tied for fifth-most in the field. He also has won 93 points while returning second serves, which is tied for sixth. Because of his return of serve, he has broken his opponents 26 times, which leads all players.

How to make Djokovic vs. Fucsovics picks

Calvert is leaning for the match to go over 28.5 total games, but his best bet for this matchup would pay almost 4-1. Be sure to check out Calvert's expert picks and analysis before making your Wimbledon 2021 picks for the men's quarterfinals match between Djokovic and Fucsovics.

What is the best bet for Djokovic vs. Fucsovics in the 2021 Wimbledon men's quarterfinal? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's best bets for Fucsovics vs. Djokovic, all from the famed tennis handicapper who called Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1, and find out.