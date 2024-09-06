Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe have been friends since they were teenagers, but they will put that friendship aside when they meet in the 2024 US Open semifinals on Friday. Fritz advanced to the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career with a 3-1 win over Alexander Zverev, while Tiafoe beat Grigor Dimitrov in the other quarterfinal. This has been a one-sided head-to-head series in recent years, as Fritz has won six straight matches since Tiafoe won the initial meeting in 2016. Their latest meeting came in Acapulco last year when Fritz cruised to a 2-0 win.

The start time for this match is 7 p.m. ET. Fritz is the -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100) in the latest Fritz vs. Tiafoe odds, while Tiafoe is the +210 underdog. The over/under for total games is 40.5, with Fritz favored by 3.5 games (-135). The winner of Friday's match will become the first American man to advance to a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick in 2009. Before making any Tiafoe vs. Fritz picks or 2024 US Open predictions, you need to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the 2024 US Open Fritz vs. Tiafoe semifinal and has identified his best bets. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Why you should back Taylor Fritz

Fritz has been an outstanding hard-court player throughout his career and has finally broken through at his home Grand Slam. He did not drop a set in his first three matches last week before getting past Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev in four sets. The big-serving American won 81% of his first-serve points against Zverev and only faced four break points in the match.

While his serving has always been a weapon, Fritz's movement and return game have improved dramatically in recent years. He generated 13 break points against Zverev, even though the German had a fantastic 71% first-serve percentage. Fritz should have easier service games throughout this match, and Tiafoe has struggled mightily in this series. You can see who to pick here.

Why you should back Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe was in poor form for almost the entire season, but he finally got back on track in Cincinnati last month. He made a run to the final in that tournament, picking up multiple wins as an underdog during that event. The 26-year-old has used that momentum to make his second US Open semifinal appearance, using the crowd to his advantage over the past two weeks.

He performed well on the big stage in his first US Open semifinal match in 2022, pushing eventual champion Carlos Alcatraz to five sets. Fritz is making his first semifinal appearance at a slam, and the pressure is on his shoulders as the favorite. Tiafoe thrives as an underdog, so bettors have reasons to be attracted by his price on Friday. You can see who to pick here.

How to make 2024 US Open men's singles semifinal picks

Onorato has thoroughly studied Fritz vs. Tiafoe and just locked in his best bet on the spread. He's sharing his pick and analysis only at SportsLine.

So where does all the value lie in the Tiafoe vs. Fritz US Open semifinal? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best bets, all from the tennis expert who is up 107.12 units since 2022, and find out.