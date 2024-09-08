2024 US Open results: Jannik Sinner tops Taylor Fritz in men's final, Aryna Sabalenka wins women's title

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner became the first Italian man to with the US Open after a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 12 Taylor Fritz in Sunday's men's final. And with that, the 2024 Grand Slam season is officially over.

That was Sinner's second career Grand Slam title, as he also won the Australian Open in January. Sinner had already made history for his country earlier this year when he became the first Italian -- man or woman -- to reach the No. 1 ranking in the world.

Meanwhile, Fritz's loss means the drought continues for the United States as no American man has won a major title since Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open. However, Fritz did become the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Roddick at the 2009 Wimbledon.

A day earlier, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka earned the women's trophy after taking care of American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5. Sabalenka was the 2023 runner-up and had reached the semifinals at Flushing Meadows the previous two years. This just further solidified she is the best hardcourt player right now because she has also won the Australian Open two straight years.

Pegula, like Fritz, had never made it past a major quarterfinal ahead of this tournament. Despite losing to Sabalenka in the title match, her deep run at the US Open moved her up to No. 3 in the world rankings. She is behind Sabalenka and No. 1 Iga Swiatek -- who Pegula upset in the quarterfinals.

Where to watch the 2024 US Open

Dates: Aug. 26 - Sept. 8, 2024

Aug. 26 - Sept. 8, 2024 Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Queens, New York

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center -- Queens, New York TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's final match

Women's final match