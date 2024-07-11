A spot in the 2024 Wimbledon women's singles final will be on the line when Jasmine Paolini and Donna Vekic square off in a semifinal Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET at the All England Club. Paolini, who is seeded No. 7, will be making her second straight appearance in a grand slam semifinal. Last month she reached the French Open final, where she lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile Vekic, who is unseeded, is making her first appearance in a grand slam semifinal. She is the first Croat to reach the women's singles semifinals since 1999.



Paolini is the -190 favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Paolini vs. Vekic odds, while Vekic is the +150 underdog. The over/under for total games is 21.5, with Paolini favored by 2.5 games. Before making any Vekic vs. Paolini picks or 2024 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the 2024 Wimbledon Jasmine Paolini vs. Donna Vekic semifinal and has identified his best bets. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Why you should back Paolini

The 28-year-old Italian is in the midst of a breakthrough season. This year she has risen from No. 30 to No. 7 in the world, a career high. In February, she won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, which was just the second title of her career. Since the start of the French Open, she has won 13 of 15 singles matches.

In addition, Paolini has had the edge over Vekic in the head-to-head series. In three matchups between the two, Paolini has won twice. That includes a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 victory in the most recent matchup, a round of 64 meeting on hard court in Montreal last year. You can see his picks here.

Why you should back Vekic

Vekic's return game has been excellent so far on the grass at the All England Club. Through five matches, she leads the women's field in second serve return points won (97). She also ranks third in the field in first second serve return points won (99).

In addition, Vekic's first serve has been solid over the fortnight. She has converted 186 of 232 first serves (80%), which ranks fourth in the women's field, behind only Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina. In the quarterfinal victory over Lulu Sun, Vekic converted 39 of 45 first serves (87%). You can see his picks here.

How to make 2024 Wimbledon women's singles semifinals picks

Onorato has thoroughly studied Paolini vs. Vekic and has identified two best bets, including one with a plus-money payout. He's sharing his analysis only at SportsLine.

So where does all the value lie in the Vekic vs. Paolini Wimbledon semifinal? And what plus-money play is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best bets, all from the tennis expert who is up 107.12 units since 2022, and find out.