Elena Rybakina will attempt to continue her march toward a second Wimbledon women's singles title when she faces Barbora Krejcikova in a 2024 Wimbledon semifinal on Thursday at the All England Club at approximately 10 a.m. ET. Two years ago Rybakina lost only two sets en route to winning the title and raising the Venus Rosewater Dish. This year Rybakina, now 25, has lost only one set over her first five matches. Meanwhile Krejcikova also is looking to win her second grand slam title. She won the French Open in 2021.

Rybakina is the -475 favorite (risk $475 to win $100) in the latest Rybakina vs. Krejcikova odds, while Krejcikova is the +350 underdog. The over/under for total games is 21.5, with Rybakina favored by 4.5 games. Before making any Krejcikova vs. Rybakina picks or 2024 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Iga Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Why you should back Rybakina

The 25-year-old from Kazakhstan has been dominant from the service line during Wimbledon. Rybakina is averaging 6.2 aces per match, which leads all players who have reached the round of 16. She also has won 82% of her first serves (129 of 158), which ranks third in the 128-player women's field.

In addition, Rybakina has been nearly unbeatable at Wimbledon in her career. Since her debut in 2021, she is 19-2 at the All England Club (90.5%). In the Open era, only seven-time Wimbledon champion Steffi Graf (91.4%) has won at a higher percentage.

Why you should back Krejcikova

Krejcikova has won both career head-to-head matchups against Rybakina. In the round of 16 at the 2021 Grampians Trophy, Krejcikova upset the fourth-seeded Rybakina in three sets. Then in the semifinals of the 2022 Ostrava Open Krejcikova won another three-setter over Rybakina en route to winning the title.

In addition, Krejcikova's return game has been excellent so far on the grass at the All England Club. Through five matches, she ranks fifth in the women's field in first serve return points won (90). She also ranks second in the field in second serve return points won (86).

How to make 2024 Wimbledon women's singles semifinals picks

