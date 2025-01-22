Top-seeded and the world's top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka attempts to keep her chances of a three-peat alive when she faces 11th-seeded Paula Badosa on Thursday in the 2025 Australian Open women's semifinals. Sabalenka, who posted a three-set victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals, is looking to become the first woman since Martina Hingis to win three in a row at this event. Hingis won three consecutive titles from 1997 to 1999. Badosa is looking to win her first-ever Grand Slam singles championship.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors.

Paula Badosa vs. Aryna Sabalenka preview

Sabalenka cruised into quarterfinals with straight-set wins in each of her first four matches. The 26-year-old from Belarus then defeated Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. She was 6-for-8 on break points, hit 34 winners and won 5 of 6 net points in the victory. Sabalenka joined Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013 as a back-to-back Australian Open winner last year. Sabalenka is looking to win back-to-back Grand Slams, having won the 2024 US Open in September. She is also eyeing her fourth overall Grand Slam title.

Badosa is in uncharted territory, reaching the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. Her previous best was when she reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open and 2024 US Open. The 27-year-old Spaniard is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 win over Cori "Coco" Gauff in the quarterfinals, 7-5, 6-4. She has needed three sets to advance just once in the tournament, defeating Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the third round.

