American men have not won a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick's 2003 US Open title, so the question during every major tournament is whether or not someone can end the drought. Taylor Fritz, the highest ranked American, was eliminated in the third round, but there is still plenty of talent to keep things interesting.

"I think, unfairly maybe, the conversation has become a pass/fail topic around whether we won a slam or not," Roddick told CBS Sports. "But that shouldn't get in the way of acknowledging the improvement of these guys."

Learner Tien, a 19 year old who made the main draw by going through qualifiers, shook things up when he upset world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

"I was really impressed with Learner, I think especially for 19 to beat someone like Medvedev when you are not a massive server," Roddick said. "I thought his ability to problem solve, I think mentally having a match point and then two hours later finally closing out is a big win.

"A lot of times, Australia marks the shift of the new players getting a full season then an offseason to train and really work on the stuff that they need to so you see a lot of breakout stars in Australia every year and this year is certainly no exception."

Tien went on to take care of business against Corentin Moutet and became the youngest American to reach the fourth round at Australian Open since Pete Sampras in 1990. Before this tournament, he was 0-3 in Grand Slam matches.

Alex Michelsen, 20, is another young U.S. player who is making some noise in Melbourne. He upset world No. 11 and 2023 Open runner-up Stefanos Tsistipas in the first round, then pulled off another strong win in the third in straight-sets against No. 19 Karen Khachanov.

Tien and Michelsen could potentially meet in the semifinals if they can each grab two more wins. However, Michelsen would have to get through Australian native and world No. 8 Alex de Minaur in the fourth round, and then either No. 13 Holger Rune or No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

Tien will meet with Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, and then potentially Gael Monfils -- who knocked out Fritz -- or fellow American Ben Shelton. Shelton and Tommy Paul are the two seeded Americans remaining at No. 21 and 12, respectively.

"Tommy Paul, it seems like he plays well pretty much every week now," Roddick said. "It's kind of becoming a model for consistency. Obviously with Learner and Alex Michelsen there is some new blood there as well. Ben Shelton is still in the mix. It's exciting."

Roddick's upcoming match

Roddick retired from singles in 2012 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017. Aside from his 2003 US Open win, he reached four other major finals, three at Wimbledon (2004, 2005, and 2009) and another at the US Open in 2006.

While he is not competing in tennis anymore, he does have a pickleball event coming up. Roddick will be participating in Pickleball Slam 3 in Las Vegas on Feb. 15 alongside Eugenie Bouchard.

"When I get asked to compare Wimbledon to the pickleball tour, the conversation starts going a little sideways," he laughed. "But I enjoy it. Tennis is my first love, it always will be, but I think there is plenty of room in the sandbox."

Bouchard went from professional tennis player to professional pickleball player, but she and Roddick will still have their work cutout for them. They will be taking on eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf -- the only tennis player, male or female, to have won each major singles tournament at least four times.

"Andre has become a crazy person with it," said Roddick, who was partnered up with Agassi last year. "I know he has been playing four, five times a week, which is a little intimidating. We'll see where I shake out in this whole thing."