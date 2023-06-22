Anett Kontaveit, who reached No. 2 in the WTA rankings last year, announced she is retiring after Wimbledon due to back issues. The 27-year-old from Estonia shared the news in an Instagram post this week.

"Today I am announcing that I am ending my career as a competitive athlete. After several doctor's visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back," she wrote. "This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field."

Kontaveit made her WTA debut in 2012 and was able to capture six singles titles. She has never won a Grand Slam title, but she was able to reach the quarterfinals in the 2020 Australian Open. At Wimbledon, she has reached the third round in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

She had already reached her career-high No. 2 ranking last summer when she took on -- and lost to -- Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open -- which was Williams last Grand Slam tournament before "evolving away from tennis."

"Tennis has given and taught me a lot, and I am very grateful for that. It has been important for me to bring the Estonian flag to the tennis courts and to be able to play in front of my supporters and fans all over the world," Kontaveit wrote. "I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player – to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon."

Other tennis standouts such as Ons Jabeaur, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka flooded her instagram comments with support after her retirement announcement.

"So sorry to hear this Anett, but all the best on your next chapter!!!" wrote Pegula, currently ranked No. 5 in the world.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are set for to take place Jul 3 -16 at the All England Club in London.