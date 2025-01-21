One of the most anticipated matchups of every major Grand Slam tournament took place on Tuesday when Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz faced off in another chapter of their rivalry. Djokovic was able to take down Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to win their quarterfinal match. As a result, Djokovic is now one step closer towards securing his 25th Grand Slam tournament trophy, which would break the tie with Margaret Court for the most in tennis history, regardless of gender.

Djokovic could potentially meet world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, last year's winner, in the championship match as he finds himself on the opposite side of the bracket. Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 13 Holger Rune despite being visibly sick and shaking during the match.

Additionally, No. 2 Alexander Zverev defeated No. 12 Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals by a 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 decision earlier this week. With Paul being knocked off the Australian Open, now Ben Shelton is the only American player that remains in the Grand Slam tournament's field. The last United States-born man to win a major title was Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open, and Roddick himself is ready to see a new player take the mantle.

Shelton got through Gael Monfils -- who upset Taylor Fritz in the third round -- and earned a ticket to face Lorenzo Sonego in the quarterfinals. Sonego took out 19-year-old American Learner Tien, the youngest American to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open since Pete Sampras in 1990.

On the women's side, No. 3 Coco Gauff was hoping to make another deep run in the Australian Open after reaching the semifinals one year ago. However, No. 11 Paula Badosa took down Gauff in straight sets to move onto the tournament's semifinal round.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Iga Świątek got the best of No. 8 Emma Navarro in the quarterfinals with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win on Monday. Now Świątek will face the winner of Tuesday's match between No. 19 Madison Keys and No. 28 Elina Svitolina.

Where to watch the 2025 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 11-26



Jan. 11-26 Where: Melbourne Park, Australia



Melbourne Park, Australia Watch: ESPN, Tennis Channel



ESPN, Tennis Channel Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's quarterfinal matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 8 Alex De Minaur

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. No. 12 Tommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1

No. 7 Novak Djokovic def. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 21 Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego

Women's quarterfinal matches

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. No. 27 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

No. 2 Iga Świątek vs. No. 8 Emma Navarro

No. 11 Paula Badosa def. No. 3 Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4

No. 19 Madison Keys vs. No. 28 Elina Svitolina

Men's fourth round matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 13 Holger Rune, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. No. 19 Ugo Humbert, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. No. 15 Jack Draper, 7-5, 6-1 walkover

No. 7 Novak Djokovic def. No. 24 Jiri Lehecka, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 8 Alex de Minaur vs. Alex Michelsen, 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 6-0

No. 12 Tommy Paul def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-1, 6-1, 6-1

No. 21 Ben Shelton vs. Gael Monfils, 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-2), 1-0 walkover

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Learner Tien, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Women's fourth round matches