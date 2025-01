The 2025 Australian Open is still in the early stages, but it's already produced some unexpected results. Unranked American teenager Learner Tien pulled off a massive upset with a 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 1-6, 7-6 win against No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in second round action. Tien, the 19-year-old who needed to qualify in the week before official action began, countered every shot the Russian threw at him. It's the latest in a stunning run for Medvedev, who had made the Australian Open final in three of the last four years. Tien takes on Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the third round on Saturday.

In addition, No. 7 Jessica Pegula was upset 7-6, 6-1 at the hands of unranked Olga Danilovic in the third round of the Grand Slam tournament. Pegula had reached the Australian Open quarterfinals in three of the past four years, and made it to the US Open Final in 2024.

Meanwhile, world No. 9 Andrey Rublev suffered a shocking first-round defeat of his own to another teenager in Joe Fonseca. The 18-year-old from Brazil was making his debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam. Additionally, No. 6 Casper Ruud fell to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in the second round.

U.S. star Coco Gauff's best result last year was reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open before falling to Aryna Sabalenka, and we could potentially see a rematch. Gauff is already through to the quarterfinals after taking care of business against Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the third round. Sabalenka is also back in the quarterfinals after handling Clara Tauson.

Meanwhile, two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka took down No. 20 Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 and earned a ticket to the third round of a major tournament for the first time since 2022.

Where to watch the 2025 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 11-26



Jan. 11-26 Where: Melbourne Park, Australia



Melbourne Park, Australia Watch: ESPN, Tennis Channel



ESPN, Tennis Channel Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable men's third round matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. Marcos Giron

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. Jacob Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 7-2

No. 4 Taylor Fritz vs. Gael Monfils

No. 7 Novak Djokovic def. Tomas Machac 6-1, 6-4, 6-4

No. 8 Alex de Minaur vs. No. 31 Francisco Cerundolo

Notable women's third round matches

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. Clara Tauson 7-6, 6-4

No. 2 Iga Swiatek vs. Emma Raducanu

No. 3 Coco Gauff def. No. 30 Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-2

No. 4 Jasmine Paolini vs. No. 28 Elina Svitolina

Olga Danilovic def. No. 7 Jessica Pegula 7-6, 6-1

No. 10 Danielle Collins vs. No. 19 Madison Keys

No. 11 Paula Badosa def. No. 17 Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Notable men's second round matches

No. 1 Jannik Sinner def. Tristan Schoolkate 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 Alexander Zverev def. Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0, 6-1, 6-4

No. 4 Taylor Fritz def. Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 6-0

Learner Tien def. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 1-6, 7-6

Jakub Mensik def. No. 6 Casper Ruud 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 7 Novak Djokovic def. Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 Alex de Minaur def, Tristan Boyer 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Fabian Marozsan def. No. 17 Frances Tiafoe 6-7, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

Notable women's second round matches

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 7-5



No. 2 Iga Świątek def. Rebecca Sramkova 6-0, 6-2



No. 3 Coco Gauff def. Jodie Anna Burrage 6-3, 7-5

No. 4 Jasmine Paolini def. Renata Zarazua 6-2, 6-3

Laura Siegemund def. No. 5 Qinwen Zheng 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

No. 6 Elena Rybakina def. Iva Jovic 6-0, 6-3

No. 7 Jessica Pegula def. Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-2

No. 8 Emma Navarro def. Wang Xiyu 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

No. 9 Daria Kasatkina def. Wang Yafan 6-2, 6-0

No. 10 Danielle Collins def. Destanee Aiava 7-6, 4-6, 6-2

Naomi Osaka def. No. 20 Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3

Men's Singles

Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz

Daniil Medvedev

Casper Ruud

Novak Djokovic

Alex de Minaur

Andrey Rublev

Grigor Dimitrov

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tommy Paul

Holger Rune

Ugo Humbert

Jack Draper

Lorenzo Musetti

Frances Tiafoe

Hubert Hurkacz

Karen Khachanov

Arthur Fils

Ben Shelton

Sebastian Korda

Alejandro Tabilo

Jiri Lehecka

Alexei Popyrin

Tomas Machac

Jordan Thompson

Sebastian Baez

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Francisco Cerundolo

Flavio Cobolli



Women's singles