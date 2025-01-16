The 2025 Australian Open is still in the early stages, but it's already produced some unexpected results. World No. 9 Andrey Rublev suffered a shocking first-round defeat to Joe Fonseca, an 18-year-old from Brazil who was making his debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam. Meanwhile, No. 6 Casper Ruud fell to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in the second round.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner -- who is looking for his second consecutive trophy in Melbourne -- had better luck than Rublev, but also started this tournament a little shaky. Despite getting past Nicolas Jarry in straight sets, he required two tiebreaks to advance with a 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 result. He will take on Tristan Schoolmate in the second round.

Novak Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 11th Australian Open title with former rival Andy Murray as his coach. They will make a more definitive decision regarding their future after the tournament. He lost the first set against American Nishesh Basavareddy, but climbed back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

If he can win this month, Djokovic would earn his 25th Grand Slam trophy and break the tie with Margaret Court for most titles all time. Sinner, who beat him during last year's semifinals, is on the opposite side of the bracket. Djokovic's path to meet him is anything but easy as he could face world No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, and potentially No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

American star Frances Tiafoe won the first two sets against Arthur Rinderknech, but it took him over four hours and a fifth set to advance to the second round with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 victory. World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev also took five sets to put away Kasadit Samrej, who's ranked 418th. In the process, Medvedev let frustration get the best of him and he broke a net camera.

In the women's competition, Aryna Sabalenka is on a mission to win her third straight Australian Open, and she has a lot of momentum as she ended 2024 with her first US Open title. She only dropped one combined set in the two major hardcourt tournaments last season, and started this tournament with a quick 6-3, 6-2 win over American Sloane Stephens.

U.S. star Coco Gauff's best result last year was reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open before falling to Aryna Sabalenka, and we could potentially see a rematch. Gauff's first-round match at Melbourne came against 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who upset her in the first round of Wimbledon in 2023, but Gauff prevailed in straight sets this time around.

Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek have been dominating women's tennis the past few years, but Gauff is currently one of the hottest players. Since falling to Emma Navarro in the Round of 16 at the US Open, Gauff has won 20 of 22 matches, with wins at Beijing's China Open, the WTA Finals in Riyadh and the United Cup.

The biggest upset on the women's side was No. 97 Laura Siegemund taking down 22-year-old and world No. 5 Qinwen Zheng 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 in the second round. Siegemund, 36, is the third-oldest player to beat a WTA top-five opponent at the Australian Open in the past 30 years. Serena Williams did so at the age of 39 in 2021 and 37 in 2019.

Meanwhile, two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka took down No. 20 Karolina Muchova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 and earned a ticket to the third round of a major tournament for the first time since 2022.

