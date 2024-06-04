Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2024 French Open due to a knee injury, but the show must go on and there is still plenty of talent remaining at Roland Garros.

Djokovic arrived to Paris as the World No. 1, but that ranking will now belong to Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old won his first Grand Slam title earlier this year at the Australian Open, and now Sinner is officially the first ever Italian man to become World No. 1.

"It's for sure not the way I wanted to become No. 1, with Novak retiring, but in another way, the last period I've played some really good tennis and I'm happy to be in the position," Sinner said. "It's something new coming up for me and something good, so I'm very happy."

Sinner was dealing with a hip injury earlier this year, but he has been taking care of business at Roland Garros and earned a trip to the semifinals after a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win over Grigor Dimitrov.

This tournament has historically belonged to Rafael Nadal. However, the Spanish legend saw an early exit with a first-round loss to Alexander Zverev and might have played at Roland Garros for the last time. Spain would not be left without a star, as 21-year-old Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz has been making a name for himself. He is one of the favorites to win the French Open and has already earned a spot in the quarterfinals, where he will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the women's tournament, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek almost got upset by Naomi Osaka in the second round, but she used that as a wakeup call and had the shortest tour-level match of her career when she took down Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals in just 40 minutes.

Swiatek has not lost at Roland Garros since the 2021 quarterfinals and is currently riding a 19-match win streak at the French Open. She has also won 17 consecutive clay matches with victories in Madrid and Rome. She is fresh off a 6-0, 6-2 win over Marketa Vondrousova and will now take on American star Coco Gauff during Thursday's semifinal.

Gauff earned her ticket with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur on Tuesday. She has never won the French Open but she made it to the final round in 2022. The 20-year-old won her first major tournament last year at the US Open.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 French Open:

How to watch the 2024 French Open

Date: May 26 - June 9, 2024

Location: Roland Garros -- Paris

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel, Peacock | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Notable men's quarterfinal matchups

No. 2 Jannik Sinner def. Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)



No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas



No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 11 Alex de Minaur

No. 7 Casper Ruud def. Novak Djokovic (walkover)

Notable women's fourth-round matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. No. 5 Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2



No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva



No. 3 Coco Gauff def. Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 12 Jasmine Paolini

Men's singles seeds

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Casper Ruud Hubert Hurkacz Stefanos Tsitsipas Grigor Dimitrov Alex de Minaur Taylor Fritz Holger Rune Tommy Paul Ben Shelton Nicolas Jarry Ugo Humbert Karen Khachanov Alexander Bublik Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Adrian Mannarino Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Tabilo Frances Tiafoe Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martin Etcheverry Arthur Fils Lorenzo Musetti Mariano Navone Cam Norrie

