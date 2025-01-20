Novak Djokovic declined a post-match TV interview after winning in the fourth round of the Australian Open after an on-air personality from the local Australian broadcaster of the tournament made negative comments about him in front of Serbian fans.

On Friday, Channel 9's Tony Jones did a segment with Djokovic fans standing behind him at Melbourne Park. Jones proceeded to do his own chant and called the 24-time Grand Slam champion "overrated" and a "has-been" on air. He also said "kick him out," which was a reference to Djokovic's deportation from Australia in 2022.

Following his win against Jiri Lehecka, Djokovic briefly grabbed the mic and thanked those in attendance with a quick statement, then walked away from the post-match interview. He did stay to sign autographs, but got some boos from the crowd.

Djokovic later shared a video explaining why he didn't want to speak more.

"A few days ago, a famous sports journalist here from Australia who works for a main broadcaster of the Australian Open, Channel 9, decided to mock Serbian fans and he made insulting and offensive comments towards me," Djokovic said.

Djokovic apologized to the reporter who was going to interview him post-match, Jim Courier, and to others who were not involved in the situation. However, he felt strongly about his decision because neither Jones nor Channel 9 had offered an apology.

"I have to stand by my decision and hold this stance until something is done," he said. "I leave it to Channel 9 and hopefully that situation will change for the next match."

Djokovic is the most successful player in Australian Open history with 10 titles, the most recent happening just two years ago.

The incident with Channel 9 blew up and even Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese was asked about it in a radio interview. He described Djokovic as a "fine tennis player" and said there was "place for more respect."

It appears the message was received by the broadcaster.

"I considered it to be humor, which is consistent with most things I do..." Jones said on Sunday. "Having said that, I was made aware on Saturday morning from Tennis Australia via the Djokovic camp that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments. I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them for any disrespect that Novak felt that I caused. As I stand here now, I stand by that apology to Novak if he felt any disrespect, which quite clearly he does."

Jones also addressed the Serbian fans.

"I do feel as though I've let down the Serbian fans," he said. "I'm not just saying this to try and wriggle out of trouble or anything. I genuinely feel for those fans. So, I can only again tell Novak what I told him 48 hours ago. And that is I do apologize if he felt that I disrespected him."

Channel 9 issued an official apology as well.

"Nine would like to apologize to Novak Djokovic for any offense caused from comments made during a recent live cross," read the statement. "No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans. We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park."

There has not been a response from Djokovic's side yet. The Serbian star will be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in a marquee quarterfinal match.